Phoenix overnight lows increasing compared to years past

Here in the Valley, the milestone temperature is 110 degrees. It inevitably hits every summer, but residents really pay attention when it happens on consecutive days. The most consecutive days hitting 110 degrees occurred in June of 1974 with eighteen days. Another long heat wave, 17 days, happened 21 years later. The ongoing heat wave ranks fourth between 2007 and 2020 with 11 days over 110 degrees. With more days in the forecast over that mark, there is plenty of time for it to move up in the rankings.