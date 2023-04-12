Phoenix music students hit all the right notes for their next big gig

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

California lawmakers on Monday killed a measure that would require schools to notify parents when their child wants to identify as transgender. Democratic Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, the chairman of the Assembly Education Committee, announced his committee won't set a hearing for AB 1314, which specifically requires a school counselor, teacher or other staff to notify parents within three days if their child wants to identify as a gender that is different from what's on their birth certificate. Muratsuchi criticized the bill and said a hearing would potentially provide a forum for increasingly hateful rhetoric targeting LGBTQ+ youth. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/california-lawmakers-wont-hear-bill-requiring-schools-to-notify-parents-if-their-child-is-transgender/43557935