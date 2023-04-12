Phoenix music students hit all the right notes for their next big gig
A few young Valley music students have big summer plans thanks in part to the Phoenix Conservatory of Music. Inside the repurposed church known commonly among students as PCM, you’ll find students like 18-year-old Andres Becerra. In a few months, he’ll be at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee studying Astrophysics. While studying, he discovered the drums can actually help with that because music is a rhythm based on the division of time into fractions.