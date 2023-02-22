Phoenix man paid $12K to restore classic car and lost it all

The Daily Beast

Hugo Correia/ReutersA Polish woman with a complicated childhood, a coloboma in her right eye and moles on her leg says she could be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who has been missing since 2007 after disappearing from a holiday resort in Portugal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann (@iammadeleinemccan) Julia Faustyna, 21, who has also been referred to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell, says she does not remember most of her ch