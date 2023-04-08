Phoenix considering putting Narcan in hands of more than just first responsers
The city of Phoenix has a new idea to help combat Arizona's fentanyl crisis -- to equip more than just officers and firefighters with Narcan.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hits back after news broke that he and his wife Ginni took lavish trips funded by GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.
Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police officers found Dalaneo Martin asleep in a car police believed to be stolen, officials said.
White House spokeswoman press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirms President Biden accepted the invite
Memorial University of Newfoundland's governing body has removed president and vice-chancellor Vianne Timmons from her position. The move comes after Timmons announced on March 13 she was taking a voluntary, six-week paid leave of absence from the president's office amid public scrutiny following a CBC News investigation into her statements on her Indigenous ancestry and past membership in an unrecognized Mi'kmaw First Nation group. In a statement to MUN's Gazette on Thursday afternoon, board of
Harlan Crow has spent thousands of dollars on Republicans over the years. But he's also given to a handful of moderate Democrats.
New Mexico State Police are investigating the “chaotic” incident.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan legislative assembly passed new firearms legislation today that aims to put roadblocks in place when Ottawa starts a program to buy back banned guns. The legislation passed unanimously in assembly, receiving support from Saskatchewan Party government and Opposition NDP members. The bill requires RCMP, policing bodies or other agents to receive a licence from the province should they participate in the buyback program. Officers don’t need a licence to take a firearm, if
A Republican attempt to cut off debate inside the Tennessee House has turned into a nationwide conversation, Josh Marcus reports
Ocasio-Cortez argues that dismantling the Senate filibuster is crucial to enacting progressive policies — and showing who's willing to fight for them.
A federal appeals court sided Friday with the Justice Department in a case that could have upended hundreds of charges brought in the Capitol riot investigation. The decision, however, leaves open the possibility of further challenges to the charge of obstruction of Congress, which has been brought against more than 300 defendants in the massive federal prosecutions following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. In a 2-1 ruling, a three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said a lower court judge was wrong in dismissing the charge in three cases in which the judge concluded it didn't cover the defendants' conduct.
OTTAWA — More details have come to public light about the mandate and remuneration for former governor general David Johnston, whom Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed to investigate allegations of foreign interference in the last two federal elections. Orders in council made public this week show that Johnston will receive between $1,400 and $1,600 per day while working on a part-time basis, over a term expected to end in December. Trudeau's office had previously announced that Johnston wou
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge canceled the air quality permit for a natural gas power plant that’s under construction along the Yellowstone River in Montana citing worries over climate change. State District Judge Michael Moses ruled Thursday that Montana officials failed to adequately consider the 23 million tons of planet-warming greenhouse gases that the project would emit over several decades. Many utilities across the U.S. have replaced coal power with less polluting natural gas plants in
City officials say they would consider the UCP government's request to transfer authority over Edmonton transit peace officers to police but the transit union president calls the proposed move "a bad idea." The province is urging cities to make the change as part of a plan to crack down on crime that includes a $15 million investment to hire 100 new police officers in Calgary and Edmonton. "This transfer would enable the police to better lead a coordinated and strategic response to the increase
Canada's highest court will not hear an appeal from a Vancouver-based physician who has been challenging the health-care system over the right to access private care. The Supreme Court of Canada's decision Thursday ends Dr. Brian Day's 14-year legal battle to allow patients access to private care when the public system isn't able to offer timely care. Day, owner of the Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver, claimed that prolonged wait times for medical procedures violated two Charter rights, includ
New legislation aims to criminalize providing information about abortion care online
OTTAWA — A new internal report by the Department of National Defence is casting a spotlight on a persistent problem undermining efforts to replace Canada's aging military equipment: a critical shortage of procurement experts. The report was recently published online following a review of the military procurement system, which found "a large proportion of vacant positions" within the section responsible for overseeing the department's procurement efforts. How large? Fully 30 per cent of roughly 4
When Joe Biden delivers a historic speech to the Irish parliament next week, his secret service agents won’t be there.
Germany and France are joining the EU Commission's infringement proceedings against Hungary over its anti-LGBT law, a German government spokesperson said on Thursday. The European Commission referred Hungary to the Court of Justice of the EU in mid-2022 over the law banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change in schools. The commission has said it considers the law violates the EU's internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals and EU values.
Officers with the Farmington Police Department in northwestern New Mexico shot and killed a homeowner when they showed up at the wrong address in response to a domestic violence call, state police investigators said. New Mexico State Police released more details late Thursday, and Farmington police confirmed Friday that the three officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending a review of the case. Body camera footage reviewed by state police shows the homeowner opening the screen door armed with a handgun and that's when officers retreated and fired.
President Joe Biden's administration on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal of a lower court ruling against a federal ban on "bump stock" devices that enable semiautomatic weapons to fire like machine guns. The administration is defending the ban, imposed under former President Donald Trump, against a challenge by Michael Cargill, a gun shop owner and gun rights advocate from Austin, Texas.