Phillips' seven strikeouts
Connor Phillips strikes out seven through seven innings in a great start vs. Twins
After getting swept by the Rangers last week, the schedule seemed to be working against the Blue Jays. That's no longer the case.
TORONTO — Every time fans with pasted-on moustaches are shown on the Rogers Centre Jumbotron, all the Toronto Blue Jays start elbowing Davis Schneider, telling him to look. The disguises are a loving tribute to the 24-year-old Schneider, who has rocked the distinctive facial hair since the film "Top Gun: Maverick" came out in May 2022. But when Schneider debuted for Toronto with a splash on Aug. 4, hitting a home run in his first-ever Major League at bat, Blue Jays fans started wearing their own
A Belgian cyclist who went viral after kneeing and knocking over 5-year-old girl won a defamation lawsuit against the girl's family. (Newsflash)
The Tampa Bay Rays are set to announce their plans to build a new stadium to replace the 33-year-old Tropicana Field. Here are the details.
TORONTO — Matt Chapman provided a cheerful ending to a wild and wacky 10-game homestand for his Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Chapman's walk off double off the centre field wall gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 win to complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox (74-76). The three wins arrived on the heels of a four-game sweep by the Texas Rangers earlier in the week and a three-game sweep by Toronto (83-67) against the Kansas City Royals the previous weekend. "It's kind of been how this whole year
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Andre De Grasse had an impressive season-best performance in the men's 200 metres to win his first Diamond League title at the Prefontaine Classic on Sunday. The Markham, Ont., native showed off his vintage final gear down the stretch to pull ahead and cross the line in 19.76 seconds. Americans Kenny Bednarek (19.95) and Erriyon Knighton (19.97) placed second and third, respectively. Toronto's Aaron Brown finished sixth (20.23). De Grasse, the reigning Olympic 200 champio
TORONTO — It may not have been the most emphatic walk-off hit of Whit Merrifield's career, but his RBI single in the 13th inning on Saturday may have been the biggest. Merrifield's self-described swinging bunt scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and lifted the Blue Jays to a badly needed 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox to keep Toronto's playoff hopes alive. Merrifield said the only play that was comparable in his baseball life was his line drive to win the College World Series for South Carolina in 201
The most successful coach in Columbus Blue Jackets history had a lot in common with Mike Babcock.
The best F1 race of the season, and an excellent showcase for one of the best all-round sports packages on telly at the moment, Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix had a bit of everything and was the stand-out sporting TV event of the weekend.
Russell’s bid for victory ended in the wall on the last lap with only nine corners left.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
Embattled head coach Mike Babcock's phone-related stunts extended beyond just his team's players, apparently.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructure of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives him a substantial boost in pay over the next four seasons, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the contract. Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott, who has helped to represent Mahomes going back to his draft year, told ESPN that he
A Spanish court has dismissed a lawsuit by disgraced ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales against coach Javier Clemente who had called Rubiales a "dangerous and ambitious guy" seeking "to get rich", qualifying his comments as free speech. In its ruling seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Sept. 1 - amid an unrelated scandal over Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup last month - the Madrid court said that "we are dealing with a pure exercise of the right to freely express an opinion about a person who, moreover, is a public figure". Rubiales declined to comment, and Clemente, who was Spain national men's team coach during the 1990s, was not available for comment.
Here is a ranking of teams mentioned on The Lowe Post based on their chances of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.
After a verbal spat hyped their matchup to prizefighting magnitude, Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Colorado State’s Jay Norvell are moving on.
The NHL's next generational prospect hasn't even suited up for the Chicago Blackhawks in a regular season game, but he's already turning heads.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard had to work a little longer than expected, but she made it through to the round of 32 at the Guadalajara Open on Sunday. The Montreal athlete advanced to the second round of women's singles at the Mexican WTA 1000 tournament with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Renata Zarazua of Mexico City. Bouchard appeared well on her way to an easy win after the quick opening set, but Zarazua found her game and almost forced a third set but came up just short in the second
Sherry Pollex, who rallied the NASCAR community with her philanthropic efforts to fight cancer, has died. She was 44. Pollex’s passing was announced Sunday by her family. The cause was cancer, which she had fought since her initial diagnosis in 2014. Pollex was instrumental in founding Catwalk for a Cause, a charity fashion gala that […]
DENVER (AP) — Jerry Rosburg isn't walking through that door to save the Denver Broncos' head coach from himself like he did a year ago. When the Broncos jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Washington on Sunday, it seemed the safest of bets that coach Sean Payton would improve to 73-0, including playoffs, when his teams held a lead of 18 points or more. Russell Wilson's teams in Seattle had never blown that big of a lead. Denver's defense had sacked Sam Howell three times, rookie speedsters Marvin