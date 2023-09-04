Phillipson: Government 'not been upfront about scale' of concrete crisis
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said it is a "scandal" that the Government has not been "upfront about the scale" of the aerated concrete crisis. Ministers are under pressure to spell out their plans to make schools safe from aerated concrete as pupils start the new term. Children’s summer holidays are coming to an end and Parliament is returning from recess against a backdrop of uncertainty about how long disruption will last as any risks are mitigated.