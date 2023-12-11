The Phillips Family Hot Chocolate Fund packs local neighborhood for another year
It's that time of year again when our very own Chief Meteorologist, Denis Phillips, packs his Palm Harbor neighborhood. Thousands of people showed up to see the Christmas display while the Phillips family handed out hot chocolate and popcorn. "If you do not get in the holiday spirit after coming to this place, you got something wrong with you!" Phillips said. His daughter, Ryan, collected the money as cars lined up down the block.