Phillies vs. White Sox Highlights
Josh Harrison collected three clutch hits highlighted by a go-ahead two-run homer in the Phillies' 7-4 win over the White Sox
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set more than a decade ago, but a recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Robson said Vancouver baseball fans are "nervous" that the Vancouver Canadians are now owned by a company in New York. Robson, who called baseball games at Nat Bailey Stadium starting in the 1950s, made the comments during a sponsorship announcement. "The Vancouver fans are a little bit nervous. They want this franchise to stay. We all hope the new owners will fully appreciate the great history of baseball in the City of Vancouver and this great ballpark that is
Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen, who purchased the team for $2.4 billion, is not afraid to open the checkbook. Complete list of the 30 payrolls.
It was heartbreaking to hear Detroit Red Wings players came to coach Derek Lalonde with playoff hopes he and GM Steve Yzerman didn't share.
PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball isn't done tinkering with potential rule changes for the sport. The league announced a series of experimental rules Tuesday that will be used in the Atlantic League this season, including a designated pinch runner, “double-hook” designated hitter rule and further limitations on a pitcher's ability to make pick-off moves. The designated pinch runner rule allows a player who is not in the starting lineup to be used at any point of the game as a substitute baser
Minnesota’s Matt Dumba dirty hit in Game 1 on the Stars’ Joe Pavelski requires old-school hockey justice, Mac Engel writes.
A dozen or so players from LIV Golf already decided to pass by not entering. Others who chose not to enter and who are well outside the top 100 in the world are Bubba Watson, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Charl Schwartzel. Patrick Reed also did not file an entry, though he could be safe.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes and optioned outfielder Jordan Luplow to triple-A affiliate Buffalo on Monday. Lukes will be active for Monday night's game against the Houston Astros. The 28-year-old from Portland, Ore., has made three Major League appearances in his career, all with the Blue Jays this season, but has yet to take an at-bat. He has one home run and a .333 batting average with Buffalo this season. Luplow, a 29-year-old from Visalia, Calif., failed
Stars forward Joe Pavelski needed help leaving the ice after he was crushed by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba during the second period of Game 1.
Canadian reliever Zach Pop seems to have found a new gear and could be in for a big season for the Blue Jays.
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
Mahomes didn’t mince words in analyzing the deal received by the quarterback of the team he beat in the Super Bowl: “He deserves it.”
The long, arduous march to the Stanley Cup Finals is about to begin, and some challengers are better equipped for the task than others.
The Bruins may be facing their first real bit of adversity this season, hours ahead of their opening game in the playoffs.
Curling Canada announced significant changes to some of its major events on Monday. The four-player Olympic trials for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, an eight-team event, will open with a round-robin draw, with the top three teams making the playoffs. The second and third-place teams will then meet in the semifinal while the first-place team advances directly to the final, where the two remaining teams will face off in a best-of-three for the first time ever. Curling Canada is also making change
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
The NHL legend can now consider himself an accomplished long-distance runner after completing the 127th Boston Marathon.
Kevin Koe pulled it off again. The Canadian skip came from behind for a 5-4 win over Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland on Sunday in Toronto to win the Players' Championship — his fifth Grand Slam of Curling title as a skip. The 48-year-old Koe was losing 4-2 in the eighth end with one shot to go at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, but he pulled off a triple takeout for the thrilling comeback victory. Koe's Calgary rink features lead Karrick Martin, second Brad Thiessen and third Tyler Tardi. WATCH l
Lampard named a bizarre line-up and watched his side fail to score against Real Madrid once again
76ers Joel Embiid took a jab at Nick Nurse while addressing the way the Brooklyn Nets guarded him after Philadelphia's win on Monday night.