Phillies vs. Reds Highlights

Toronto and Montreal will meet in Game 7 on Monday night. Here are the storylines, stakes, and what matters most for both sides.
The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.
The Maple Leafs have a plethora of demons to slay as they head into Monday's do-or-die Game 7 versus the Canadiens.
Given Mahomes' record as an NFL starter, seems like a fair goal.
The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.
Less than 24 hours after rejecting the idea, the Ontario government will allow 550 fans attend Game 7 in Toronto.
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.
Kevin Durant has thoughts.
Not great for the Lakers.
LeBron's agent had plenty to say in a New Yorker interview.
The Golden Knights forward was given a match penalty, ejected, and will likely face a suspension after he went berserk near the Avalanche net in Game 1.
There are new alleged details from Ozuna's arrest, and they are not pretty.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Adam Eaton hit a two-run homer and José Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Chicago White Sox their fourth straight win, 8-6 over the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a holiday doubleheader Monday. Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver in 1970. Eaton, who returned to the lineup after missing several games with a tight hamstring, followed Abreu's fly with his fifth homer, a shot to right-center off James Karinchak (2-2). “I just want to be able to do anything I can to help the team win,” Eaton said. The AL Central-leading White Sox have won seven of eight and opened their lead to 4 1/2 games over the second-place Indians. Chicago starter Carlos Rodón recovered after allowing back-to-back homers in the first inning and hung around for six. He pitched a no-hitter — one of six in the majors this season — against the Indians on April 14. Codi Heuer (4-1) pitched the seventh and Aaron Bummer gave up one run in the eighth before getting his first save. The Indians played their second consecutive seven-inning doubleheader after splitting two with Toronto on Sunday. McKenzie set a club record for consecutive strikeouts and César Hernández homered twice but also had two errors for the Indians. After giving up four runs in the second, McKenzie was almost unhittable. The right-hander, recently sent down to the minors to work on his control, struck out Abreu to end the third and then fanned the side in the fourth and fifth to tie the team's previous consecutive strikeout record held by Corey Kluber (2014). McKenzie broke it by striking out Jake Lamb to open the sixth before giving up a single to Yoán Moncada and being pulled. The 23-year-old was given a roaring ovation as he walked to the Indians' dugout after his strong outing. “All but the one inning, I thought he was really good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He missed some bats. He threw a good curveball. He attacked with a fastball and got it by their barrel for the most part.” Bryan Shaw's two wild pitches and Hernández's second error helped the White Sox take a 5-4 lead in the sixth. But the Indians tied it when Bradley Zimmer beat out a two-out infield single and Josh Naylor scored. Cleveland got the go-ahead run to third but Rodón struck out Hernández on his 85th and final pitch, a fastball clocked at 99 mph. Any thoughts of Rodón throwing another gem against the Indians were over quickly as Hernández connected on his first pitch — the shot to left was initially ruled a double and overturned — and Amed Rosario followed with a homer into the left-field bleachers. It was the first time Cleveland had opened the game with consecutive homers since Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley did it in 2018. Zack Collins hit a two-run double in the second off McKenzie and a third run scored on the play when Hernández dropped the relay throw. The White Sox scored their fourth run with two outs when Tim Anderson stayed alive in a rundown between first and second long enough for Collins to sprint home from third before the final out was recorded. TITO BACK Francona was back with the club after attending his youngest daughter's wedding in Rhode Island, where the weekend weather was not ideal. “Rained the entire time,” he said. “Fact, when I tried to land, they tried to land three times and they finally diverted and went to a different airport.” SEVENTH HEAVEN Francona had never managed a seven-inning doubleheader, so he was mostly indifferent when asked if he would like to see them continue. Baseball switched from the nine-inning doubleheader format to seven innings last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s amazing what a big difference two innings is,” he said. TRAINER'S ROOM White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech went on the 10-day injured list before the opener with a strained left hamstring. RHP Jimmy Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the club’s 27th man for the doubleheader. Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in three starts and 13 games. UP NEXT Cleveland's Cal Quantrill (0-1) is starting Game 2 against Lambert (0-0), who will make his first major league start. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
"I guess that’s part of having fans in the game.”
Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and said she is going to take time away from the court.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a drive that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Monday. The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak. The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000. Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers. Akil Baddoo had a game-tying solo shot for the Tigers in the seventh. Both teams opened the 10th inning by bunting over their automatic runners to third, but only the Brewers capitalized. After falling behind 1-2 in the count with one out, Urías fouled off two pitches before his drive off José Cisnero (0-2) hit the warning track in right-center and bounced over the wall. Urías was credited with a single. The Tigers started the top of the 10th by having Willi Castro bunt Jake Rogers over to third, but Robbie Grossman and Harold Castro struck out looking to end the sixth consecutive scoreless appearance for Brad Boxberger (2-1). Milwaukee trailed 1-0 until Adames hit a 3-2 pitch from Daniel Norris over the right-field wall with one out in the sixth. Detroit had taken the early lead on Jonathan Schoop’s two-out single in the sixth. Adames is batting .324 (11 of 34) with two homers and nine RBIs in 10 games since the Brewers acquired him in a May 21 trade that sent relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays. Adames hit .197 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 41 games with the Rays. The Tigers wasted no time responding. Baddoo led off the seventh by homering off reliever Trevor Richards, who also came over from Tampa Bay in the Adames trade. Richards has given up four runs in 4 2/3 innings since the Brewers acquired him. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes struck out seven and allowed six hits, two walks and one run in six innings. TRAINER’S ROOM Tigers: C Grayson Greiner was called back from his rehabilitation assignment after experiencing soreness. Greiner has been on the injured list since May 12 with a left hamstring strain. “It’s not a significant step back, but it is a step back that will delay his process,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. Brewers: CF Lorenzo Cain left the game with right hamstring discomfort after making a catch in the seventh. The series of changes the Brewers made as a result included 1B Keston Hiura moving to left and making his first career outfield appearance. ... Utilityman Tim Lopes and RHP Bobby Wahl were reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Both were dealing with right oblique injuries. TIGERS’ MOVE Detroit optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Triple-A Toledo and recalled RHP Rony García, who struck out two and walked one in three innings of hitless relief Monday. Bryan Garcia has a 1-1 record with a 5.30 ERA and two saves this year after going 2-1 with a 1.66 ERA and four saves last season. He has walked 14 batters in 18 2/3 innings. “We’ve got to get him right,” Hinch said. “He hasn’t quite looked in sync. He hasn’t looked in command of his pitches. He was throwing so many non-competitive pitches and fighting his delivery and not being able to correct it.” UP NEXT The Tigers and Brewers complete their two-game series Tuesday night. The matchup of left-handers features Matthew Boyd (2-6, 3.43 ERA) for Detroit and Eric Lauer (1-1, 2.45) for Milwaukee. ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
As promised, Canada coach John Herdman has summoned 11 more players to camp in Orlando ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifying match against Aruba.Herdman brought in the 11, all from MLS teams, as insurance for his previously announced 24-man roster in case of injury or COVID-19 concerns. With the Gold Cup scheduled for July, it's also a chance to get more of his talent pool on the same page.The reinforcements are slated to arrive Wednesday and train with the main squad through the rest of the week.The Canadian men, currently ranked 70th in the world, take on No. 205 Aruba in Bradenton, Fla., on Saturday before facing No. 136 Suriname on June 8 in Bridgeview, Ill.The reinforcements are Ayo Akinola, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jayden Nelson, Noble Okello, Ralph Priso and Luke Singh (all from Toronto FC), Zachary Brault-Guillard and Joel Waterman (CF Montreal), Patrick Metcalfe (Vancouver Whitecaps), Tesho Akindele (Orlando City), and Ashtone Morgan (Real Salt Lake).Of the 11, only nine will be called upon if needed. Canada Soccer does not plan to use Akinola and Singh, who have previously represented the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago, respectively.Akinola, who was born in Detroit but moved to Canada when he was one, represented the U.S. at youth level and scored in his senior debut last December in a 6-0 win over El Salvador. Because that match was a friendly, the 21-year-old is not tied to the U.S.Akinola was slated to take part in a Canada camp in January in Florida to get a taste of life under Herdman but never made it because of a medical issue.Singh, 20, has represented Trinidad and Tobago at the under-20 level.The trip to Florida this week gives both a chance to train with the Canadian team.---Follow @NeilMDavidson on TwitterThis report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before leaving with an apparent leg injury, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds cruised past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Monday. Kyle Farmer homered and drove in five runs as Cincinnati sent the Phillies to their third straight loss. Miley (5-4) came off the 10-day injured list and showed no ill effects from a sore foot. He gave up a run and six hits while striking out six. Schrock, pushed into service lately because of injuries in the Reds infield, drove in three runs. He hit a two-run homer in a four-run second and an RBI triple in the fifth. The 26-year-old rookie doubled in the seventh, but then had to leave for a pinch-runner. Farmer's fourth homer of the season was a two-run drive in the third. He added an RBI single in fifth and a bases-loaded double in the seventh. Tyler Naquin drove in two more for Cincinnati with a bases-loaded single in the second. Vince Velasquez (2-1) was tagged for six runs on five hits and three walks in three innings. Odúbel Herrera had three hits for the Phillies, who have lost nine of 12. TRAINER'S ROOM Phillies: OF Roman Quinn is on the 60-day injured list after hurting his left Achilles tendon running the bases. It's the latest setback in an injury-plagued career for the 28-year-old. Reds: 1B Joey Votto (fractured thumb) played catch on the field before the game. He is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Friday. INF Mike Moustakas (heel), who has been on the injured list since May 20, also was running on the field. There was no word on when they might return. UP NEXT The Reds send RHP Sonny Gray (1-3) to the mound Tuesday against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (3-4). Gray allowed just two hits and struck out five in six innings in a 3-0 win over the Nationals Thursday. Coming off a tough stretch, Nola allowed one run in six innings in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
It wouldn’t be a surprise to either see these two in the West finals, a matchup the basketball world has been salivating for over the last two years — or for them to be on the outside looking in, being bounced by a worthy opponent.