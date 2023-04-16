Phillies vs. Reds Highlights
Wil Myers collected five RBI's on two homers and a double to lead the Reds to a dominant 13-0 win over the Phillies
Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, in disarray with a Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach, has ended early.
Domingo Germán had a perfect game through three innings when suspicion hit.
The front office was reportedly unhappy with Nurse and "let him hear about it."
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box fast enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi has been able to shift his focus while on the mound this season. The results were evident Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kikuchi had nine strikeouts over six strong innings as the Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 11 games. "Last year I started to think a little bit too much on the mound," he said via interpreter Yusuke Oshima. "But this year I'm enjoying the mind games that I have with the batters at the plate." Kikuchi, who strugg
The Washington Capitals star is approaching 40, but his ability to find the back of the net is holding steady.
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
From elite defensive play to Bo Bichette's scorching start, here are five metrics that bode well for the Blue Jays early on.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
Panthers-Bruins is a truly Presidential showdown.
It's safe to say Connor McDavid's 2022-23 season is the best we've seen recently, but how does it stand up to the best on record?
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
On Thursday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champ shared that his older brother's car got stolen while he visited a strip club
The Pittsburgh Penguins cleaned house on Friday after missing the postseason for the first time in 16 years.
Jimmy Walker was feeling like his old self after his second straight 6-under 65 on Friday — and so was Masters champion Jon Rahm halfway through the RBC Heritage. Walker had his third straight round in the 60s overall to post a two-day total of 12-under 130 at Harbour Town, three shots better than Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Rahm, who won at Augusta National last week — his second career major championship and his fourth PGA Tour win this season — recovered from his opening 1-over 72 on Thursday with a 64 to move to 6-under.
Some people were extremely mad about Diar DeRozan's attempts to help her father.
Hill Sixteen suffered a fatal injury during the 175th Grand National, the third horse to die at Aintree this week, but can more be done following a series of protests?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — If the teary-eyed hugs with his two sons and wife at the Zamboni entrance weren’t hints enough, Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made it official following a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday night. He’s retiring after a 20-year career. “This is it,” Anderson said after a 30-save performance in Buffalo’s home finale in which he was mobbed by teammates and celebrated in front of a crowd chanting, “Andy! Andy! Andy!” after Casey Mittelstadt scored 1:18 into the extra fra
NFL.com released a list of the best general managers in the NFL
Scott Pianowski has five players to consider adding in fantasy baseball leagues, headlined by a touted prospect with a chance to shine.