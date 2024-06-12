Phillies vs. Red Sox Highlights
Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies take on Kutter Crawford and the Red Sox on June 11, 2024
Realmuto is scheduled to undergo a meniscectomy on Wednesday.
There's little if anything left for Kelce to accomplish on the football field. At the same time, there's a lot for him to walk away from.
The 2021 U.S. Open Champion has withdrawn from this year's tournament, citing an infection in his foot.
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
England hasn't won a major men's soccer tournament since 1966.
Joey Chestnut has won the competition 16 times and every year since 2016.
The Boston Celtics on Tuesday announced a new injury to one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porziņģis — "a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg."
USA Basketball selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti said they didn't consider anything but basketball when making their roster decisions.
Bryce Harper put on a show for fans at the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, celebrating with a soccer-style slide after his home run.
Werth bought a 10% stake in Dornoch in 2022.
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
Before the MLB London Series, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso asked reporters if he could get the town's famous Sunday roast on a day other than Sunday.
In today's edition: Oklahoma completes the four-peat, the Celtics dominate Game 1, the O's young superstar, a $1 million soccer tournament, and so much more.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd was likely using a little gamesmanship Saturday when he said, "Well, Jaylen's their best player."
The White Sox have been incomprehensibly bad this year.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Griner missed the start of the season with a fractured toe.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.