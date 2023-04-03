Phillies vs. Rangers Highlights
Semien's go-ahead single propels Rangers to 2-1 win
Looking at Toronto's baserunning, plate discipline, pitching and more after an interesting three-game set with the Cardinals to kick off the 2023 season.
A slumbering offense, stretch of poor defense and pitch-clock violation combined to doom the Royals.
OTTAWA — Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the opening ceremony due to an apparent miscommunication. Vice Muhammet Haydar Demirel said the team was "sad" and "unhappy" to miss it, claiming the absence was due to an incorrect date in the competitor guide. "The World Curling (Federation) said that the opening ceremony was on the second day, but (it was on) the first day," he said via a team interpreter. S
WWE’s biggest wrestling event commenced with its second night of action. WrestleMania 39, which took place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium, marked the pay per view’s second time coming to the Greater Los Angeles area. As you’ll recall, WrestleMania 21 took place at the Crypto.com arena (then known as the […]
John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, Michael Chang and Steffi Graf shined during ESPN's Pickleball Slam on Sunday.
“It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”
Ferrari’s Sainz was hit with a five-second sanction for colliding with Fernando Alonso.
As LSU cruised to a win over Iowa in the women's NCAA Tournament championship game, Angel Reese mocked March Madness sensation Caitlin Clark.
Kodai Senga struck out eight in his major league debut, wearing a glove with an image of a ghost and a pitchfork in reference to his “ghost forkball,” leading the New York Mets over the Miami Marlins 5-1 Sunday. "First inning, definitely a lot of nerves,” Senga said through a translator. Senga averaged 96.8 mph with 32 fastballs — the fastest 99 mph — and threw 26 forkballs, 18 sweepers and 12 cutters.
Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens. Also the 2019 winner, Conners had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. “I had been feeling really good about my game, and looking forward to getting back here to San Antonio,” Conners said.
Jose Aldo took a hostile stance when informed of Conor McGregor's desire to rematch him in the boxing ring.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
TORONTO — Summer McIntosh set her second senior world record in five days, winning the 400-metre individual medley in 4:25.87 at the 2023 Canadian swimming trials on Saturday night. The old record of 4:26.36 was set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary at the 2016 Rio Olympics. A huge crowd at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre roared their support as McIntosh swam the final metres of the race. “That’s the first time I really, vividly heard the crowd during my race,” said McIntosh, who waved at the crowd
Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?
SASKATOON — The Saskatoon Blades compiled an impressive 101 points this season to finish third in the Western Hockey League's competitive Eastern Conference. That point total, which included 48 wins in 68 games, assured the Blades of home-ice advantage for their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series against the sixth-place Regina Pats, who finished 14 wins and 29 points behind them. So much for stats. Stanislav Svozil's second goal of the game, scored at 2:58 of overtime, gave the visiting P
Christopher Bell later took responsibility for the contact that Sunday’s race in Richmond will be remembered for.
Catcher Gary Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and will report to Triple-A Sacramento. San Francisco's major league catchers are Roberto Pérez and 2018 first-round pick Joey Bart. “We’ve been talking to and thinking about Gary for quite some time and done a lot of work on him dating back to the middle of the offseason, maybe even earlier,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday.
OTTAWA — Virtually nothing went Brad Gushue's way in his opening game at the world men's curling championship on Saturday. Some stones picked. Other shots were simply missed. And a tough Switzerland side made the Canadians pay. Yannick Schwaller delivered an emphatic 8-3 win over Canada in a round-robin opener that was essentially over at the fifth-end break. "That was awful," Gushue said. "We haven't had our butts kicked like that in a long time." Canada bounced back in the evening draw with a