Phillies vs. Padres Highlights

Golf course architect Pete Dye probably didn't envision anyone driving the par-4 13th hole.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews gave everything he had for two periods. Before departing Saturday's bitterly disappointing 3-1 home loss with an illness as the Boston Bruins pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink of playoff elimination, Toronto's sniper and two of his star teammates also gave it to each other — verbally — on the bench. And despite the sequence getting dissected by media and fans alike in the aftermath, head coach Sheldon Keefe tried to put a positive spin on the high-profile exchange bet
Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse edged reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs to win the 100 metres at the East Coast Relays on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto posted a time of 10.103 seconds to Jacobs' 10.106 seconds at the University of Florida. Jacobs was born in the United States, but represents Italy. American Trayvon Bromell was third in 10.135 seconds. De Grasse, Jacobs and Bromell, who all train together at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Fla.,
DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was taken to the hospital for evaluation after a puck hit him on the left side of his face in Game 4 against Colorado on Sunday. Jets coach Rick Bowness had no further update on Namestnikov following a 5-1 loss in a first-round series that Colorado leads 3-1. Namestnikov was trying to jump out of the way of a shot from teammate Nate Schmidt when the puck hit a stick and struck him midway through the third period. Namestnikov stayed down on the
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Broncos' 2024 draft.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rempe, the New York Rangers' 6-foot-8 rookie who took the NHL by storm in recent months as a fighter and fan favorite, is back in the spotlight at playoff time. Rempe laid out Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk with a big hit in Game 3 Friday night, one that drew a two-minute minor penalty but nothing more as far as on-ice retribution or off-ice punishment. The 21-year-old defended his actions Saturday, while debate swirled about whether the check that inju
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry received a standing ovation when they showed up at historic, creole French Quarter restaurant Arnaud's on the eve of their final round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event. They also had the largest, loudest galleries at the TPC Louisiana, where the charismatic, 34-year-old McIlroy, had not previously played. “He's getting old, but he still moves the needle a little bit,” Lowry joked as McIlroy chuckled. “Rory brings a crowd and people l
NASHVILLE — Before the playoffs began, Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet asked some of his players to pick a word to describe their team. They chose resilience. On Sunday, the team showed why, clawing its way back from a two-goal deficit late in the third period, then scoring early in overtime to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. "(Resilience) is our word," Tocchet said. "It’s been like that all year. Certain spots we’ve been put in, somehow we ge
The 2024 NFL draft allowed teams to fill holes on their rosters with young talent. These six teams still have significant gaps they need to address.
LOS ANGELES — Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself. "The drama of it all," Kane said about the post-season. "It just brings the best out of me." Kane had a goal, an assist and a fight — known as a “Gordie Howe hat trick” — and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. The 32-year-old forward had an up-and-down regular season and is returning from a sports hern
The world No. 2 knows how to command a stage.
Post positions for the 2024 Kentucky Derby were drawn for next Saturday's race. See the full lineup and odds for each horse and position.
With the 2024 NFL draft complete, it's time to hand out grades. Which teams topped our ranking of the best team classes, and which fell to the back?
Four decades after the 1984 Winter Olympics, Sarajevo is contending with what to do with its Olympic venues. Many are abandoned and crumbling.
TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk's mind isn't on his stats, it's on getting better every day. Kirk went 3 for 3 at the plate and hit his first home run of the season to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing skid. The 25-year-old catcher was mired in a 0 for 11 slump before the win, although he insisted his struggles were not at the forefront of his mind. “To tell you the truth, I didn’t even know I was going 0 for 11,” explained Kirk through a t
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league. Just ask Brendan Steele.
Some teams see an immediate impact from an NFL draft class. Others have to wait on a return. The Houston Texans went from worst to first in their division last season after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr. back to back with the second and third overall picks. The Carolina Panthers ended up with the worst record despite taking Bryce Young No. 1 overall so they have to be patient. The Chicago Bears are the leading contender to have a Texans-like turnaround after getting
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will highlight Harry's Invictus Games during their trip to Nigeria in May
The Irish pair beat American duo Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey after both teams finished on 25 under par.