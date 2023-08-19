Phillies vs. Nationals Highlights

Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore's giant gaffe on the base paths turned a single into an out.
Kevin Kiermaier may be on the injured list, but he's still playing a big role for the Blue Jays, both on and off the field.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Friday night in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders. Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (2-8) deep to left for his fourth homer. It was Cincinnati's fourth hit of the game. Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games. Toronto wasted a terrific performance
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
TORONTO — Conversations with Victor Martinez and Hunter Mense have changed Cavan Biggio's thought process at the plate. The results of that new philosophy can be seen in his batting average. Biggio got off to a slow start this season, with his batting average sinking as low as .111 on April 29. But he and fellow Toronto utility infielder Santiago Espinal started chatting with Martinez, a special assistant to the Blue Jays organization, at spring training about how they can improve offensively. T
Ezekiel Elliott finally found a home with the Patriots, but it didn’t end his relationship with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to plead with an umpire on Wednesday to have a fan kicked out of his tennis match after accusing her of buzzing before he served. The Greek world number 4 approached the umpire to say there was "a person imitating a bee" behind him at the Western and Southern Open in Ohio. The umpire said he would "take care of it", but Tsitsipas went to a group of people behind him to find out who the culprit was.
HAMILTON — Playing at Tim Hortons Field agrees with Tre Ford. Ford threw two touchdown passes as Edmonton defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-10 for its first win of the season. And the Elks had to wait for it as the contest was delayed 90 minutes to start the second half due to lightning. Edmonton (1-9) snapped a club record-tying 13-game winless streak. And Ford, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., earned his second career victory as a CFL starter at Tim Hortons Field. Last year, the '21 Hec Crig
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has been the primary attraction at New York Jets camp this summer. Fans and media — and the “Hard Knocks” film crew — have flocked to the team’s facility during the past month to watch the four-time NFL MVP work with his new wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. And things have gone rather smoothly. Except for the big boys up front. The Jets’ offensive line has struggled with consistency and injuries during camp, to the point it’s still mostly unce
The franchise of Ruth and Gehrig, DiMaggio and Mantle, Jeter and Rivera is a pinstriped mess. The only recognizable thing about this storied club is the “New York” stitched across its uniforms. These are the Damned Yankees. “We're not showing up,” Aaron Judge conceded. “No one's happy about it.” Speak for yourself, Mr. Judge. Much of the baseball world is gloating about the misfortune of America's most famous sports team, the one that always receives out-of-proportion media coverage and excessiv
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
Scott Pianowski examines this season's tight end landscape, which has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate.
CINCINNATI — The cavalry is coming for the Toronto Blue Jays as they try to stave off a challenge for their hold on the third and final American League wild-card spot. The Blue Jays announced that outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliever Trevor Richards are coming off the injury list and being made available for tonight's game at Cincinnati. Kiermaier, a Platinum Glove centre-fielder, lacerated his right elbow on Aug. 6 making a leaping grab against the garage door at Fenway Park early in Toronto
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Taiwan threw a combined perfect game to beat Canada 6-0 on Thursday in its opening game at the Little League World Series. Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun did damage on the mound and with his bat, pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings with nine strikeouts and hitting a two-run homer in the second inning to cap the scoring. Jaxon Weir started for Canada and allowed three runs (two earned) over 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one. Nickson Heilsing gave up three runs, including Fan
Lionel Messi spoke to the media for the first time since joining Inter Miami five weeks ago
Bo Nickal does not rate Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling very highly.
According to Colby Covington, his title fight with Leon Edwards could remain on hold because of a Jon Jones request to the UFC.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is starting to look like his old self again. Make that his younger self, as in the swaggering quarterback who helped the Seattle Seahawks win their only Super Bowl title a decade ago. Wilson is throwing the ball with authority, accuracy and touch as he embarks on a comeback from the worst season of his career. It's exactly what coach Sean Payton wanted to see when he sent Wilson and the rest of the starters out for a fourth drive in Denver's preseason opene
Canada's Ben LeSage has unwittingly found himself in the middle of a raging rugby controversy. The Canadian co-captain is a victim rather than culprit in the story which involves two separate red cards in test matches played some 16,600 kilometres apart. At issue is how the sport polices itself when it comes to dangerous play. LeSage, a 27-year-old from Calgary who plays his club rugby for the MLR champion New England Free Jacks, was hurt early in the second half of Canada's 28-3 loss to Tonga o