Phillies vs. Nationals Highlights
Trea Turner and the Phillies take on James Wood and the Nationals on September 28, 2024
Ohio State freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith made two spectacular one-handed catches in Week 4's matchup with Michigan State.
Colorado is off to a 2-0 start in the Big 12 and a 4-1 start overall after a dominant win over UCF.
Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand is facing a challenge from a brand with a similar logo.
After Friday's blowout, the United States recaptured some mojo on Saturday in Quebec.
The extent of any damage at the famous golf course remains uncertain as focus is on outside community.
Injuries, underperformance and a September collapse doomed the Twins in what has become a competitive AL Central.
Who are the 2024 White Sox of the NFL, NBA and NHL, and are they worse than the actual White Sox?
With the White Sox losing their 121st game, let's take a look back at what just might be the worst season in baseball history.
After the U.S. Team's opening-round sweep, we've suddenly got a battle in Quebec.
Clark delivered one of the best first-year seasons in league history to lead Indiana back to the playoffs.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s playing their last game in Oakland, the current postseason picture, the Dodgers and Yankees clinching their divisions and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Sinclair, the longtime captain of the Thorns and the Canadian national team, retired from international play last year.
The midfielder suffered the injury during City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
MLB announced Wednesday the postponement of two games between the Mets and Braves that will now be played as a doubleheader on Monday.
The Mariners have one of the best rotations in baseball, but their offense left a lot to be desired this year.
The Americans pulled off just the third opening round sweep at the Presidents Cup in history on Thursday afternoon in Quebec.
Be wary of these six players who could disappoint in Week 4 of the fantasy football season.
Alexander was a top-10 recruit in the class of 2022.
A series of five best ball matches will open the Presidents Cup in Canada on Thursday.
Lamb acknowledged of Sunday's loss to the Ravens: "I kinda let the game get to my head a little bit."