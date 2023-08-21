Phillies vs. Nationals Highlights
Trevor Williams threw six shutout innings, plus Keibert Ruiz and Dominic Smith plated four to fuel the Nationals' 4-3 win over the Phillies
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning due to left middle finger discomfort.
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a tiebreaking solo homer and closer Jordan Romano worked out of a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. Chris Bassitt pitched six efficient innings as Toronto (68-56) rebounded from a stretch of five losses in seven games. All-Star Bo Bichette hit an RBI single in his first big-league game since July 31. De La Cruz had two hits for Cincinnati (64-60), including
The Angels and Blue Jays are the two MLB teams whose radio announcers don't broadcast away games in person. What gets missed when you're not there in person?
Connor McDavid may have won the Hart Trophy last season, but he couldn't carry a beer league team to a victory in its championship game.
Tommy Pham was seen on video calling out fans that made 'disrespectful' remarks to him while he was in the on-deck circle against the Padres.
MADRID (AP) — Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father's death or who told her. After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy pre
Tom Brady considers his niece Maya to be the “most athletic person” in the Brady family
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
Texas rookie DeMarvion Overshown had secured a spot as the fourth linebacker and a role in place of safety Jayron Kearse in the team’s big nickel defense.
"We're sick animals in a lot of ways," manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees dropped their seventh straight game.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Canada's run at the Little League World Series ended with a 10-1 loss to Mexico in an elimination-round game on Sunday The Canadians, represented by North Regina Little League, opened the scoring in the first inning when Jaxon Weir stole home. Mexico levelled the score 1-1 in the third inning and then surged ahead with an eight-run fourth inning to seal the victory. The team from Tijuana added to the onslaught with one more run in the fifth. Weir, Braeden McQueen and Pierce S
Little League coaches have long been saying it to rally their teams: “Everybody hits!” The old phrase is a lot truer this year. At this year’s Little League World Series and throughout all of Little League, batting format has changed. Now, the batting order consists of every player on the roster, even when teams have 14 players, to “provide more opportunities, make administration of the events more streamlined, and ultimately enhance the overall experience for all involved,” Little League said i
Conor McGregor says he's "being kept from my livelihood" after revealing he's not going to be cleared for a December return to the UFC.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa experienced the potential for disruption with betting at PGA Tour events when he said a fan yelled in the middle of his five-foot birdie putt Saturday in the BMW Championship. Homa already was struggling with short putts on a windy day at Olympia Fields, having missed a two-foot putt on the seventh hole and a five-footer at No. 12. What bothered him was what he described as a "drunk fan" on the 17th hole, right after Chris Kirk had left his 18-foot birdie put
Dana White has rarely been more definitive in calling for a fighter's retirement than Chris Weidman after his UFC 292 loss.
Tom and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy, grew up in a competitive household
King Charles drove himself and his wife, Queen Camilla, to church during their summer break at Balmoral, during the women’s football World Cup final on Sunday morning
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the injured list. The Brewers announced before their Saturday night game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville. Tellez, 28, went on the injured list with a right forearm issue July 5 and then hurt his left ring finger, delaying his return. He was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati on July 15 and got his fi