Phillies vs. Nationals Highlights
Realmuto, Hoskins lead late rally in 7-6 win vs. Nats
The Toronto Raptors announced that president Masai Ujiri will be remaining with the organization after reaching an agreement on a new contract.
Canada's Evan Dunfee won a bronze medal in the last Olympic men's 50-kilometre race walk Friday.
A two-run blast from Bo Bichette in the fourth and six scoreless innings from starter Ross Stripling kept the good times rolling for the Blue Jays.
Lionel Messi had a deal to stay with Barcelona, but financial issues prevented it from getting done.
Canada could be looking at another golden day in Tokyo, with the women's soccer team playing for gold and Andre De Grasse vying for his third medal of the Games.
The team claimed the tweet was not meant to convey "any racial undertones."
Goran Dragic will likely report to the Raptors after Kyle Lowry's sign-and-trade to Miami but Dallas and New Orleans remain contenders for the Slovenian guard.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Is this the perfect final act for Canadian sporting legend and football icon Christine Sinclair?
Evan Dunfee isn't trying to build "an army of race walkers" but wants to use his platform to help promote health and well-being.
Premier League champion Manchester City broke the British transfer fee record on Thursday to sign midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.
The CFL Players' Association is not amused with the league's COVID-19 cancellation policy.
The IOC has pushed the women’s soccer final to the evening after both Canada and Sweden lobbied for the move amid extreme heat in Tokyo.
The former face of the franchise took to Instagram to share his thank yous to everyone who was part of his stint with the Raptors.
Nine-time Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis had some choice words for the USA men’s 4x100-metre relay team.
15-year-old Japanese skateboarder Misugu Okamoto was at the centre of the most heartwarming moment of the Tokyo Games.
Angela Price was bracing for a move to Seattle.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The good news for Rafael Nadal was that his painful left foot felt much better Thursday at the Citi Open. The bad news? His debut appearance at the tournament ended after two rough outings. A day after needing three sets and more than three hours to get by at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, Nadal was eliminated 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 under the lights by 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris of South Africa. “I need to keep working,” Nadal said. He is a 20-time Grand Slam champion. Harris ha
TORONTO — A two-run blast from Bo Bichette in the fourth and six scoreless innings from starter Ross Stripling kept the good times rolling for the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday. Bichette added a two-out RBI single to centre field in the sixth inning to spur the Blue Jays to a 3-0 win and its sixth victory in seven starts since returning to their home field after a 22-month absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Jays (57-49) have gone 24-14 in their last 38 outings for a .632
Jerry had a Hall of Fame surprise before the Hall of Fame game.