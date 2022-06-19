Phillies vs. Nationals Highlights
Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th to lead the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Nationals in extra innings
Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th to lead the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Nationals in extra innings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the
MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl
The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.
MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This result continues Montreal’s poor form (7-6-2) while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer with a marker in the 67th minute. The best word to describe the first half is prudent. Despite being amongst the most offensively minded teams in the league, both teams just
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho
Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i
The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call on Saturday.
DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi
A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs
CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.
While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.
EJ Onu recorded a season-high 15 points to go along with four blocks to help propel the Niagara River Lions to an 89-78 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday in St. Catharines, Ont. The River Lions had five players score in double figures as they took possession of the second seed in league standings, only trailing the Hamilton Honey Badgers. The BlackJacks (1-6) started strong on the road, going up 16-8 just seven minutes into the game. Turning the tables, Niagara (6-3) quickly cut the
DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p
LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.
NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.
Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n