Phillies vs. Nationals Highlights
Turner, Castellanos power Phillies to a 12-3 victory
Now about to start his third stint in the UFC, Kurt Holobaugh used picture-perfect jiu-jitsu to get his first win in the promotion.
The former president continues to poll at least 40 points ahead of his competition The post CNN Asks if 4 Indictments Against Trump Really Matter to Republicans: ‘Not Really, No’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Friday night in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders. Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (2-8) deep to left for his fourth homer. It was Cincinnati's fourth hit of the game. Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games. Toronto wasted a terrific performance
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels turned their first triple play in 26 years during the ninth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. The triple play helped the Angels remain tied 6-6 with the Rays going into the bottom of the ninth. With runners at the corners and the infield playing shallow, Harold Ramirez hit a grounder to Luis Rengifo. The shortstop made the short toss to second baseman Brandon Drury to get Randy Arozarena and then threw to first baseman Nolan Schanuel. Y
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California came into the Little League World Series looking like a contender on the American side of the bracket. But in the third inning Thursday night, the team to beat found itself down 3-1 to Ohio after some pitching struggles and small ball from Ohio. Then California’s bats woke up. Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit back-to-back home runs, a two-run shot to center followed by a solo homer to right field to take the lead at 4-3, which was enough to hold off Ohio
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the injured list. The Brewers announced before their Saturday night game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville. Tellez, 28, went on the injured list with a right forearm issue July 5 and then hurt his left ring finger, delaying his return. He was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati on July 15 and got his fi
"We're sick animals in a lot of ways," manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees dropped their seventh straight game.
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
NEW YORK (AP) — Until a couple of days ago, Luis Urias of the Boston Red Sox had never hit a grand slam in the Major Leagues. Now the light-hitting infielder is in a category with Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx. Urias become the first Red Sox player to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches and the first in 80 years to hit slams in consecutive games in leading Boston to an 8-1 victory over the fading Yankees Saturday, sending New York to its seventh straight loss. Urias cleared the based in his last
American Coco Gauff beats world number one Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller to reach the Cincinnati Open final.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday. Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing. The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians. The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan,
Novak Djokovic thrashes Taylor Fritz as Carlos Alcaraz beats qualifier Max Purcell with the pair on course to meet in the final of the Cincinnati Open.
New Orleans Saints TE Jimmy Graham was arrested in the Los Angeles area Friday evening after experiencing a "medical episode," the team announced.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts. The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia. “It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team," Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.” It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their c
While speaking at a kids camp, Tee Morant said no one is to blame for son Ja Morant's current predicament except himself.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel reached the majors less than six weeks after being picked 11th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in this year's amateur draft. On Friday night, Schanuel showed the poise of a veteran in his big-league debut. The 21-year-old infielder was part of the Angels' first triple play in 26 years, and also had an unassisted double play earlier. Batting leadoff, he went 1 for 4 and scored two runs. Despite the great debut, it still wasn't enough as the Angels lost 9-6
CLEVELAND (AP) — With an eye toward improving their catching in the future, the Detroit Tigers designated veteran Eric Haase for assignment and signed free agent catcher Carson Kelly on Saturday. Haase has been with Detroit since 2000. The 30-year-old has struggled at the plate, especially against left-handers with just a .129 average. Haase caught the second game of Friday night's doubleheader before manager A.J. Hinch told him he was being designated. “It's tough to deliver that type of news t