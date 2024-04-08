Phillies vs. Nationals Highlights

Associated Press

Her frizzy hair dyed a maroon closely matching South Carolina's garnet, Kamilla Cardoso was impossible to miss as she stood near mid-court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night. With the biggest game of the season minutes away, Cardoso showed no nerves on the Final Four stage. Maybe misunderstood by opponents and outsiders, Cardoso, who left her family behind in 2016 at just 15 to pursue her dream of playing high-level basketball in the U.S., is the main reason the undefeated Gamecocks (37-0) are favored to win their second national title in three years on Sunday when they face Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark.