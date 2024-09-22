Phillies vs. Mets Highlights
Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies take on Francisco Alvarez and the Mets on September 21, 2024
Kyle Schwarber broke a tie with former Yankees star Alfonso Soriano with his leadoff homer Tuesday.
One day after hitting three homers, Schwarber tied Alfonso Soriano's record.
Caitlin Clark, possibly coming to an MLB broadcast booth near you.
No. 12 Utah won its first official Big 12 conference game, defeating No. 14 Oklahoma State with an oppressive defense and tough running game.
The Tigers have scored 101 first-half points in two games since losing to Georgia in Week 1.
Maddux Trujillo's 64-yard kick is one yard short of the modern FBS record.
The Rangers' hitters can be expected to bounce back in 2025, but the pitching will require more creative solutions.
The 2024 Cardinals were average in run prevention and below average in run production.
The Fever rookie had some fun with a Brewers-Phillies game.
The only people benefitting from golf's split are the players, agents and accountants.
The switch begins at Kansas as Haley takes over the No. 7 car in 2025.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
After an inauspicious start, the Dodgers star embarked on a season for the ages ... and he's not finished yet.
The WNBA playoffs are almost here.
The Brewers, Yankees, Guardians, Dodgers and Phillies will play in October. Follow along as the playoff picture comes into focus.
The Falcons hosted students from a school shooting days earlier.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo suffered a calf strain that should sideline him for "a couple of weeks," according to coach Kyle Shanahan.
It's time to review Dan Titus' fantasy basketball shooting guard tiers for the 2024-25 draft season!
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 PPR wide receiver rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 3 quarterback rankings.