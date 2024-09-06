Phillies vs. Marlins Highlights
Bryson Stott and the Phillies defeat Jake Burger and the Marlins, 5-2
Bryson Stott and the Phillies defeat Jake Burger and the Marlins, 5-2
A bullet entered Pearsall's chest and exited his back, but missed his vital organs.
Babudar was sentenced hours before the Chiefs kick off the NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens.
Texas heads to Michigan in the first top-10 matchup of the season.
One day after hitting three homers, Schwarber tied Alfonso Soriano's record.
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the Yankees' closer problem with Clay Holmes, Shohei Ohtani returning to Anaheim, Ben Joyce throwing 105.5 and Justin Verlander’s quest for 300 career wins.
Clark is on pace for the most assists ever and the third-most 3-pointers ever.
Warren’s journey from the children’s cancer ward to the 110,000-seat Big House is the kind of inspiring story that makes college sports so special.
Hamlin appeared in five games last season for the Bills.
The Broncos want Surtain on their team for a long time.
The Angels flamethrower struck out the Dodgers' Tommy Edman with some ridiculous heat.
Navarro won the last six games of the match. She was the first of three Americans in quarterfinal play at the US Open on Tuesday.
The Ducks beat Idaho 24-14 as 44.5-point favorites.
Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both advanced to the quarterfinals on the women's side on Monday.
Willy Adames hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game and his 13th three-run homer of the season, putting him in some rare company.
Since 2001, the two have won 22 of the 24 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contests
College Football Week 1 continues as USC defeats LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of the game in Las Vegas. Both teams offered new QBs and shiny new defenses, but how will LSU fans handle yet another 0-1 start to the CFB season?
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be any exciting postseason races in the final month of the season, which players on waivers could make a difference and if Mark Cuban has considered making an offer for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
If the White Sox lose Sunday, they will have the three longest losing streaks in MLB this season.
The Hokies nearly completed a comeback to ruin Vanderbilt's early lead, but the Commodores came back to win 34-27 in OT.