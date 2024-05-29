Phillies vs. Giants Highlights
Luis Matos and the Giants defeat Zack Wheeler and the Phillies, 1-0
Luis Matos and the Giants defeat Zack Wheeler and the Phillies, 1-0
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
For the first installment of the 'Data and trends that will define 2024 season' series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.
Turnovers are an issue but not out of the ordinary as Clark attempts to chase history and the high standards of Candace Parker.
Can the Pacers avoid a sweep with their best player sidelined for a second consecutive game?
MLB and the Prostate Cancer Foundation are raising awareness about the disease through the 29th annual Home Run Challenge.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
The Birmingham-Southern baseball team will play in the Division III College World Series as the school itself is shutting down due to financial difficulties.
Soto is batting .315 with 14 home runs this season for the Yankees.
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
The Pacers are in big, big trouble.
Jones heard the chatter about the Giants’ interest in other QBs, but the team passed on drafting one. That means Jones' job is safe. For now.
With largely the same group of players as the past two seasons, the answer for Philadelphia can be both.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
What a player's ADP is heading into Memorial Day weekend is likely not what it could be heading into Labor Day weekend. But with the start of summer fast approaching, there's no better to identify the ADPs that are worth monitoring over the next few months. Fantasy football expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon to identify 10 ADP situations you need to keep an eye on this summer.
Harper came through in the clutch in a different way this week.
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.