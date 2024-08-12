Phillies vs. D-backs Highlights
Corbin Carrol and the D-backs defeat Bryce Harper and the Phillies, 12-5
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
Italy swept to its first Olympic gold in women's volleyball without losing a set in the elimination rounds.
In today's edition: USA men's hoops and women's soccer both win gold, Closing Ceremony preview, U.S. men and women sweep 4x400m relay, and more.
Naeher was the primary reason the USWNT accomplished something that no women’s soccer team ever had: It survived 330 minutes of knockout Olympic soccer without conceding a single goal.
The eight women who made Saturday’s 100 hurdles final combined to form one of the fastest fields ever assembled.
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.
It is the men's volleyball team's sixth medal and first since claiming bronze at Rio 2016.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
France moved to the gold medal game via a tight 73-69 victory over Germany.
Grant Holloway had won everything there is to win as a superstar hurdler except this, an Olympic final, a gold medal on the grandest stage in sport. Until now.
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.
Thomas looked like a rising star for the Cowboys, until his relationship with the team went sour.
It's rankings week on the pod and of course that means we have to talk ADPs. Late Round QB's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to identify the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season. The two find a few WRs, RBs and one specific TE they love where they're currently being drafted. They also find a few high profile QBs and RBs that are going way too high.
The top level of college football is adopting a 12-team postseason format this season for the first time. Here's how the field will be decided and when each game will be played.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues to research consensus expert rankings to seek out windows of positional opportunity.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.
Finke won the men's 1500m and in the process made sure a century-long streak of American men winning gold at the Olympics continued.
Germany became the American women's 58th straight casualty in the Olympics.