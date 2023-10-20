Phillies vs. D-backs Game 3 Recap
Marte's walk-off single, Pfaadt fuel D-backs' 2-1 win
This Phillies fans was celebrating being on the field and never saw the big hit coming.
Even famed Canadian actor Donald Sutherland is frustrated with the Toronto Blue Jays. Sutherland was using batting as a metaphor on Thursday while speaking about a new Canada Post stamp that will bear his likeness when he segued into talking about Toronto's early exit from Major League Baseball's post-season. "They didn't hit the ball so well in clutch situations, the Blue Jays," said Sutherland from his home in Quebec's Eastern Townships. Toronto lost back-to-back games in the best-of-three wil
NEW YORK — Five members of the Toronto Blue Jays have been named finalists for American League Gold Glove Awards. Pitcher Jose Berrios, catcher Alejandro Kirk, third baseman Matt Chapman, left-fielder Daulton Varsho and centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier were among the three finalists at each of their respective positions. Major League Baseball announced the finalists Wednesday afternoon. Winners will be named on Nov. 5. Managers and coaches from each team voted from a pool of players in their leagu
Phil Mickelson has warned the PGA Tour that there will “undoubtedly” be another exodus of the circuit’s players to the LIV Golf League, regardless of the ongoing merger negotiations with the Public Investment Fund (PIF). And Ian Poulter believes that the same will apply to the DP World Tour, as well.
Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves, just like the vast majority of Toronto's fan base, has apparently had enough of notorious pest Corey Perry.
The Maple Leafs have made some tweaks that will give them a different look after an uneven first three games.
A big ol' brawl broke out between a pair of Ontario Hockey League teams over the weekend.
Which players could let fantasy managers down in Week 7? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
Tocchet let the Canucks have it after their first loss of the year despite winning two games against the Edmonton Oilers out of the gate.
Topi Ronni, the 59th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is facing charges and stepping away from his Liiga club.
He used the money for his other businesses, federal prosecutors in North Carolina say.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer was roughed up again by the Houston Astros, this time in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. The Texas Rangers right-hander, who missed more than a month with a right shoulder strain, says he'll be ready for another shot at the in-state rival if needed. Scherzer lasted four innings Wednesday night, leaving with a five-run deficit in an 8-5 loss to the Astros that cut the Rangers' series lead to 2-1. “I don’t know exactly how I’ll be used from here on out,”
The 'Bachelor' alum — whose fiancé is Dolphins running back Jake Funk — is hoping to cross paths with the superstar at their beaus' upcoming game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Canadian Nathan Rourke has been elevated to the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster. The NFL team announced Wednesday it had signed the Victoria native from the practice squad to the active roster. The move comes after starter Trevor Lawrence suffered a left knee injury in the club's 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Jacksonville (4-2, first in AFC South) is slated to face the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday night. Lawrence's status for that game remains u
The FIA said the amount had been static for the last 12 years.
With QB Trevor Lawrence questionable, Jacksonville heads to New Orleans Thursday night for an inter-conference game against Derek Carr and the Saints.
Islam Makhachev throws shade at Jon Jones and gets a response.
Eric McCandless/ABCFirst came the downfall of Jamie Lynn Spears. Now, Dancing with the Stars’ other hugely controversial contestant just exited Season 32. The fans, who have been calling for these two to be voted off from the start of the new season, just keep on winning as, this week, the ax fell on a problematic football player.Still, while the show’s fans on social media seem to be cheering, Adrian Peterson’s ouster this week was a surprise.To celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Dancing wit
BROSSARD, Que. — Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis isn’t dwelling on the injuries to his lineup despite the nightmare he dealt with last season. The Canadiens led the league in man-games lost with 751, according to mangameslost.com. This season they’re off to a rough start with second-line centre Kirby Dach already out for the season with ACL and MCL tears in his right knee and key defenceman Kaiden Guhle day-to-day with an upper-body injury. St. Louis says he has confidence that hi
Jorge Martin delivers a fantasy-specific overview of NFL teams with question marks in their backfields.