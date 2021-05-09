Phillies vs. Braves Highlights

The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.
The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.
Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.
Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.
Brandon Bair pulled a man out of a fiery truck on Thursday after it was hit by a train in Idaho.
Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.
Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.
Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.
Yuta Watanabe discusses the importance of Asian Heritage Month in today's climate and ways he wants to improve in the remaining games.
Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.
With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
As Canelo Alvarez was receiving plaudits from the record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, previously unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, his vanquished opponent, staggered into the back of an ambulance waiting to take him to a local hospital for an X-ray.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Phil Kessel scored his 10th goal of the season against San Jose 2:30 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes ended their regular season with a 5-4 win over the Sharks on Saturday night. Conor Garland had given Arizona the lead with 3:53 left before Alexander Barabanov answered for the Sharks with 48.1 seconds remaining in regulation. That set the stage for Kessel to end his season with another goal against the Sharks for his 20th overall this season. Christian Dvorak scored twice and Jan Jenik also scored for the Coyotes, who won just five of their final 17 regular season games to miss the post-season. Adin Hill made 44 saves. Rudolfs Balcers, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost 13 of 16 games heading into their regular season finale. Alexei Melnichuk made 27 saves in his first career NHL start and took the loss. Dvorak scored twice in the first period, converting during 4-on-4 play and on the power play but the Sharks answered both times with goals from Balcers and Labanc. Meier gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead in the second with a strong power move to the net, but Jenik tied it with a bad angle shot later in the period. Jenik has scored twice in two games since being called up to the NHL, joining Christian Fischer as the only players in franchise history to score in each of their first two career games. KESSEL'S MILESTONE Kessel became the fifth player to reach 900 consecutive games one night after reaching the 900-point mark with his ninth goal of the season against San Jose. San Jose's Patrick Marleau played in his 909th consecutive game, making this the first time two players with a streak of at least 900 games played each other. Doug Jarvis holds the NHL record at 964 consecutive games played. Keith Yandle is the active leader at 921 games. Kessel joins Leon Draisaitl (this season against Ottawa) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06 against Anaheim) as the only players with at least 10 goals vs. one team in a season since the start of the 1993-94 season. He finished the season with 10 goals and three assists against the Sharks. SEASON DEBUT Defenceman Aaron Ness played his first game at any level this season for Arizona. The 30-year-old spent the season on the taxi squad, waiting for an opportunity to play. It came in the final game and coach Rich Tocchet made him an alternate captain. UP NEXT Coyotes: Head into the off-season after missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. Sharks: Host Vegas in season finale on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.
LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith got his first career hat trick, Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Golden Knights, who moved into a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points (80) in the NHL. Vegas extended its home winning streak to a season-high seven games. The Golden Knights meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in a matchup of the West Division’s top two teams, with the division title still up for grabs. Fleury, fresh off a victory that gave sole possession of third place on the career wins list, has won eight straight games — none of which he has allowed more than two goals in. Colton Parayko scored St. Louis’ lone goal. Rookie Ville Husso, making just his 16th career start and third against the Golden Knights, made 25 saves. For the second straight night against the Blues, it was Smith opening the scoring with a close-range shot at the doorstep to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, former Blue Alex Pietrangelo picked off a pass and led a rush into the offensive zone, then delayed just long enough before feeding a gem to Stephenson for a one-timer past St. Louis’ rookie netminder. The Blues struggled to find any sort of offensive rhythm, as they didn’t get their first shot on goal until 16 minutes in and were outshot 10-3 in the first period. The three shots on goal tied for the fewest allowed by the Golden Knights in one period this season. Nothing changed in the second as the Blues managed just four shots. Fortunately for them, their final attempt came when Parayko stripped Shea Theodore with a nifty stick lift behind the net and beat Fleury with a backhand past his blocker to breathe life into St. Louis just before the end of the period. Smith got his second goal of the game on a power play in the third period, when he chipped home his own rebound, and notched his third with an empty netter with 48 seconds left in the game. UP NEXT St. Louis: Visits Los Angeles on Monday night. Vegas: Hosts Colorado on Monday night. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press
Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.