Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 Recap

The Canadian Press

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says right-hander Alek Manoah received an injection to relieve discomfort in his shoulder, and multiple tests on the 2022 AL Cy Young Award finalist haven't revealed any structural damage. “He has been motivated to get back to form,” Atkins said Saturday at the season-ending press conference. “He made the decision to get the injection because he felt as though that was the next best step.” Atkins also said John Schneider will return as manager