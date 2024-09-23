Phillies turn strike-‘em-out, throw-‘em-out DP
Zack Wheeler strikes out Jose Iglesias and J.T. Realmuto makes a perfect throw to second for the final out of the inning
Zack Wheeler strikes out Jose Iglesias and J.T. Realmuto makes a perfect throw to second for the final out of the inning
The 49ers were without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in a rare occurrence on Sunday afternoon.
Are players on the chopping block after Sunday's ugly loss to the Panthers?
The Detroit Tigers moved into one of the American League's three wild-card playoff spots after beating the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, coupled with the Minnesota Twins losing to the Boston Red Sox.
Andy Dalton started at quarterback Sunday, and the Carolina Panthers' offense didn't look like the worst in football. Far from it.
Baltimore led 28-6 after three quarters but was in a close game at the end
The Chiefs held off two AFC contenders in the first two weeks and hit the road for the first time in 2024
It's time to look ahead to Week 4! Check out these three fantasy football waiver wire suggestions.
Ricciardo could be replaced by Liam Lawson ahead of the United States Grand Prix.
The Chicago Bears missed two opportunities to tie their Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts before halftime in an eventual 21–16 defeat.
The Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
Clark started 0-for-7 from 3 and didn't hit her first from distance until halfway through the third quarter.
Colorado won its Big 12 opener over Baylor, 38-31, in thrilling fashion after tying the game on a 43-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester with no time remaining in regulation.
USC's Woody Marks made a heck of a play to take the football from Grant.
James Madison stunned previously undefeated North Carolina, blowing out the Tar Heels, 70-50, in Chapel Hill.
Follow along as we cover all the action on a busy college football Saturday.
Ohtani isn't stopping after hitting 50-50.
No. 24 Illinois is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2011 after defeating No. 22 Nebraska in Lincoln, 31–24.
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is listed as doubtful for Week 3's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury.
The Guardians are on their way to winning the division, while the Royals, Twins and Tigers are all jockeying for wild-card position.
The switch begins at Kansas as Haley takes over the No. 7 car in 2025.