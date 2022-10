Fans filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday, October 23, claiming their spot in the World Series.

Bryce Harper’s two-run homer in the eighth inning clinched the playoff for the Phillies, who now face either the Astros or Yankees on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series.

This footage shows people dancing and partying on Broad Street. Credit: francoixs via Storyful