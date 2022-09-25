Philippines evacuates coasts as super typhoon nears

STORY: Hundreds were also unable to travel by sea, with the Philippine Coast Guard saying more than 1,200 passengers and 28 vessels were stranded in ports south of the capital.

Typhoon Noru became a super typhoon "after a period of explosive intensification," with sustained winds increasing to 115 miles per hour, the disaster agency said in an advisory. It said Noru will continue intensifying and may make landfall on Sunday afternoon or evening with 115 to 127 mph of sustained winds.

Noru, the 11th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, was moving westward and likely to emerge over the South China Sea by late Sunday or early Monday (September 26).