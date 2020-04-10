Philippines devotees self-flagellate and pray on Good Friday

The Bishops of Manila suspended services for Good Friday and Easter for the duration of the lockdown, which began in mid March. Nevertheless, many devotees defied the lockdown and flocked outside of churches to pray.

Those who whipped and flagellated themselves, said they believed it would grant salvation from their sins on Good Friday.

The Catholic Church has expressed disapproval of these self-punishments as misinterpretations of faith, saying prayers and sincere repentance are enough to commemorate the observance of Lent, but devotees believe the rites will cleanse away their sins, cure illnesses and even grant wishes.

The Philippines health department confirmed a total of 4,076 confirmed coronavirus cases and a 203 deaths as of Friday morning.