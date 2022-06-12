Philippines' Bulusan Volcano Spews Ash and Smoke Over Sorsogon Province

Ash billowed from the crater of the Bulusan volcano in Sorsogon, Philippines, after it erupted in the early hours of Sunday, June 12.

The Philippine Institute of of Volcanology and Seismology reported the volcano erupted at 3:37 am on Sunday morning for approximately 18 minutes, and said by daybreak, the volcano had spewed ash and steam to a height of at least 500 meters (approximately 1640 feet).

This video taken by Ryan Cariño Lagunilla from the Municipality of Irosin shows the volcano emitting ash and steam. Credit: Ryan Cariño Lagunilla via Storyful