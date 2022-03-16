Philippine designer fashions gowns out of recycled trash

STORY: “My name is Leonora Buenviaje, I'm 51-years old and I am a seamstress and fashion designer.”

This seamstress turns recycled trash into dresses

Location: Cainta, Philippines

She uses a foot-operated sewing machine

to stitch and weave different plastics and old rice sacks

[Leonora Buenviaje, Philippine seamstress]

“These are bubble wraps used as packaging for deliveries and from orders my children made. It can still be used and we can make something from it. This one is a bit wide, we can use this for the top of our black ball gown.”

Buenviaje's wedding dresses and gowns sell for up to $50

She hopes to organize her own fashion events in the future

to inspire others to create clothing out of recycled materials