Philip Alston with the big dunk

After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest headlines coming from SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap Team USA’s win against Serbia, discuss Knicks owner James Dolan’s angry letter about revenue sharing, check in on the new CBA and play a game centered on NBA expansion.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Even Bronny James thinks that's a rough performance.
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
That's a new one.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.