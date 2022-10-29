Philadelphians Celebrate World Series Game Victory After Phillies' Historic Comeback

The Philadelphia Phillies won their first game of the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros after making a dramatic comeback during a tense game on Friday, October 29, according to Major League Baseball.

Despite the Astros’ early lead of 5-0, the Phillies won the game with a score of 6-5 in a historic comeback. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the team “became just the sixth team in the 118-year history of the World Series to overcome a five run lead (or greater) to win.”

Video posted by Ashley Putnam in the early morning hours of Saturday shows Phillies fans celebrating the win at a crowded pub in Philadelphia. Putnam wrote, “Suffice it to say, Philadelphians are happy right now.”

The Phillies were scheduled to face the Astros again in game two of the World Series on Saturday night. Credit: Ashley Putnam via Storyful