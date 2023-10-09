Philadelphia Plays Host to First National Coming Out Parade

Philadelphia hosted America’s first-ever parade dedicated and inspired by National Coming Out Day on October 7.

Galaei, a social justice group, organized a weekend of events called OURFest: National Coming Out Parade and Festival.

Galaei’s executive director, Tyrell Brown told local news, “OURfest is an acronym: Our Uniting Resilience Festival…”

“It’s really important we get stories out there from Black and brown queer and trans folks in Philadelphia, to tell how they came out, the hurdles they overcome, but also the joy they have every single day and how they overcome every single day…" Brown said.

This footage, filmed by Kory Aversa – Philly Publicist, shows marchers making their way past Independence Hall, waving various pride flags. Credit: Kory Aversa – Philly Publicist via Storyful