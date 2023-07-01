Pharmacy Collapses After Fiery Protest in Central France

Unrest continued throughout France on Saturday, July 1, after the shooting of a 17-year-old male at a traffic stop on Tuesday sparked nationwide protests and riots.

Footage captured by Sarah Bourletias shows a burnt out building which housed a pharmacy along Rue Doree in Montargis, a town about 68 miles south of Paris, on Friday.

According to local reports, the building was damaged in Thursday night’s rioting and collapsed on Friday afternoon despite the efforts of firefighters to save the structure.

On Saturday, a private ceremony was held at a mosque in Nanterre for the teenager and thousands gathered outside the local cemetery, Le Monde reported. Credit: Sarah Bourletias via Storyful