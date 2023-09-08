Pham's second home run (15)

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit pitcher Matt Manning's right foot was broken Wednesday night when he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the Tigers' 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old right-hander will miss the rest of the season. He missed 2 1/2 months this year after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto's Alejandro Kirk. Stanton's hardest-hit ball this season rebounded off Manning's foot, struck the pitcher on the backside and wa