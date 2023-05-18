PGA HOPE program saving lives in Western New York

Associated Press

New York's love affair with Phil Mickelson still appears to run deep. A year after the six-time major champion left the PGA Tour to become the de facto face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league — a move that kickstarted multiple lawsuits and a sometimes bitter war of words among the sport's biggest stars — Mickelson strolled around Oak Hill ahead of this week's PGA Championship as if nothing from his surprising triumph at Kiawah in 2021 has changed other than than perhaps his seemingly ever-shrinking waistline. Wearing a hooded burgundy sweatshirt and his trademark aviator sunglasses, Mickelson made a leisurely tour of the front nine with fellow LIV competitors and PGA Tour defectors Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Talor Gooch ahead of Thursday's opening round.