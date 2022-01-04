For some PG&E crewmen, restoring power to Sierra, foothills is personal

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews spent another day working to restore power to customers in the Sierra and foothills after significant snowfall caused outages for tens of thousands of people. The outages caused by the weather system has left many in the dark in their homes since the holidays, but it also has had crewmen working in those stormy conditions for days. For many of those PG&E personnel, restoring power is personal. Tony Albright lives in Colfax and is also impacted by the outages. Even his estimated time of restoration is not entirely clear, explaining that his home is on a different line from the one he was working on while speaking with KCRA 3.