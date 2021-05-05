Pfizer wants to start vaccinations in kids 2-11 in September
Pfizer is hoping to start COVID-19 vaccinations in kids 2-11 in September.
The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.
Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.
Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.
The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.
Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.
Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.
The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.
Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.
Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.
Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has officially entered the men's 100 metres at the USATF Golden Games track meet this Sunday, and if you're going to measure his success by wins and losses, prepare to watch him get washed. That's no disrespect to Metcalf, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound outlier of an athlete who ran 40 yards in 4.33 seconds at the NFL Combine in 2019. But he hasn't run track since high school, and has no publicly verified 100-metre times, and this weekend he'll line up against people like Ronnie Baker who has already run 9.94 this year, and Toronto's Bismark Boateng who ran 10.17 last week. If those two, or any of the other legitimate Olympic hopefuls entered, finish the race, they'll finish well ahead of Metcalf. That's just the difference between fast and world class. And if you're grading Metcalf on how close he comes to running 9.88 seconds, brace for disappointment. That 9.88-second figure isn't grounded in on-track performance. It's the projected 100-metre time a football writer reverse engineered from the GPS data gathered during Metcalf's iconic, end-to-end chase-down tackle of Arizona's Budda Baker last fall. We could get lost in the variables making a 9.88-second projection implausible. You can't, for example, use Metcalf's peak velocity — 22.64 mph — as his average speed. A 9.88 sprinter averages Metcalf's top speed, meaning his peak is much higher. Or we could watch Trayvon Bromell blow the doors off a world class field on his way to the fastest 100 metres in the world this year — 9.88 seconds. Whatever Metcalf did in his viral walking-down of Baker, he didn't approach Bromell's top gear. And when he doesn't sniff 9.88 seconds this weekend, we can't hold it against him. The number was an invention, not a real benchmark. If Metcalf breaks 10.6, he'll have had an objectively great day. That mainstream sports fans on Twitter are talking track and field six weeks ahead of U.S. Olympic trials means Metcalf's mission is already half accomplished. His presence lets NBC borrow some of his audience for an early-season track meet, and hope that the one-day audience bump converts into longer-term audience growth. And if we can separate Metcalf's decision to run from the inflated expectations, we can evaluate it for what it is: refreshingly old-school and incredibly brave. It's easy to speculate that NFL players can outrun world-class sprinters, but difficult to test that talk on the track. Metcalf will lose, but he'll answer questions. If you grew up following the NFL in the 1980s, you saw Herschel Walker take his breathtaking speed to the track each off-season, and line up against the Carl Lewises of the world. Or you watched future NFL players like sprinters Ron Brown and Sam Graddy, and shot putter Michael Carter, win medals at the Summer Olympics in 1984. WATCH | Bring It In panel discusses IOC's continued enforcement of Rule 50: And you followed the annual NFL's Fastest Man competition, with its starting blocks, electronic timing, and 60-yard straightaway. No ambiguity here. Fastest football player wins, and most years it was Washington cornerback and future Hall of Famer Darrell Green, outclassing all comers ending debates in a shade over six seconds. Three years back, a then-50-year-old Green claimed, credibly, to have run 40 yards in 4.43 seconds, but he also had track credentials. As a junior in college he won a NCAA division II title at 100 metres. If you need NFL context, his 10.08 personal best puts him more than a tenth of a second ahead of Tyreek Hill, the NFL's current fastest man by consensus, if not by competition. But Green entered the NFL in 1983, when players made less money, and off-season novelty competitions (think Superstars or World's Strongest Man) could supplement their salaries. And he also played before year-round football-specific training became the norm, and it was simply understood that players at speed positions would run track to stay sharp. Walker, Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders are all anecdotally fast, as their highlight reels attest. But they also have verifiable track stats to help us quantify their wheels. To football fans eager to see somebody leap from the gridiron to the medal podium, Chicago Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin is hiding in plain sight. In 2015 he won the long jump at the Pan Am Games in Toronto, and the following year he leapt a world-leading 8.45 metres before opting not to try out for the Olympics. This year he's deep in training, trying to squeeze in a Summer Games appearance before training camp. False economy of speed But these days, multi-sport stars like Jackson, Sanders and even Goodwin are less common, and the 40-yard dash has supplanted track results as the gold standard of football speed. The focus on the 40 helped create a false economy of speed — hand-times aren't reliable, and one-off sprints don't reveal much about how a player will deploy his speed in-game. But football scouts often find comfort in familiar metrics, so the hand-timed 40 survives. Data from GPS sensors players wear can clarify exactly how fast athletes are moving in game situations, but those numbers are also open to misinterpretation. Metcalf's peak recorded speed, for example, is 22.64 mph. Objectively, the number is impressive. Most people reading this column couldn't hit that speed on a bike. But sprinters don't run for miles or hours, so that number can't really tell us what's happening at track level. Metcalf's entry into the USATF Golden Games track meet has larger audiences excitedly discussing track and field six weeks from U.S. Olympic trials.(Scott Eklund/The Associated Press) Translated into track-friendly terms, Metcalf hit 10.12 metres per second, faster than the vast majority of people on the planet, but not within sniffing distance of 9.88 speed. Consider that in running 9.86 seconds to win a 100-metre world title in 1997, U.S. sprinter Maurice Greene laid down mid-race splits of 11.67, 11.8 and 11.68 metres per second. Of course, running on a track, without pads should make Metcalf faster, but even if we grant him an extra half metre per second, and suppose (generously, erroneously) that he can maintain peak speed for three seconds, he'd cover 31.8 metres. Over that same span, a 9.86 sprinter would cover more than 35. That's a backbreaking difference in a 100-metre race. We're not talking rounding error. It's Steven Matz' fastball against Aroldis Chapman's. A greyhound against a cheetah. It's a Dodge Charger against a top fuel dragster. They're all fast, but vastly different classes of speed. I hope the drive-by track fans watching Metcalf recognize that reality, and don't judge him harshly if he eats dust on Sunday. If Metcalf is healthy and fit, he'll run fast. If Baker et al feel good, they'll run faster. He's faster than most NFLers. They're faster than most sprinters. The gap is significant, and overheated expectations won't close it. WATCH | Bring It In panel reacts to Caitlyn Jenner's recent trans sports comments:
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ DEJINXED The Mets will see how ace Jacob deGrom fares this week after being scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday at St. Louis when he had trouble getting loose during a pregame stretch. The game was rained out and will be made up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The team said deGrom had inflammation in his right lat and wouldn't throw for the next few days. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been baseball’s most dominant pitcher this season, with a major league-best 0.51 ERA in five starts, 59 strikeouts in 35 innings and just four walks. Still, he is just 2-2 as New York continues to have trouble scoring runs for him. TAKE IT EASY NL batting champion Juan Soto will be limited to pinch-hitting duty for now with Washington after coming off the injured list. Soto missed 10 games with a strained left shoulder and wasn’t in the starting lineup Tuesday night against Atlanta. Manager Dave Martinez said the injury no longer bothers Soto while hitting, but he is not yet ready to play the outfield. Soto was hitting .300 with two homers and eight RBIs in 14 games before getting hurt. He hit an NL-best .351 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Martinez did not provide a timetable for when Soto would return to right field but said he likely would be the designated hitter during this weekend’s interleague series at Yankee Stadium. SHO-TIME Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) makes his fourth start on the mound this season for the Los Angeles Angels after a two-day delay because he got hit on the right elbow by a fastball in Seattle last Sunday. The two-way star is also expected to hit against the AL champion Rays. WHO’S OUT FIRST? Hours after Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw had the shortest outing of his sensational career in a loss at Wrigley Field, Colorado starter German Marquez fared even worse at Coors Field. Kershaw lasted just one inning Tuesday, allowing four runs and falling to the Cubs 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw 39 pitches and was done. “It wasn’t good,” Kershaw said. “There’s really nothing you can do at this point. It’s embarrassing. No excuses. I was horrible. I just put our team in a really bad spot with a doubleheader.” Manager Dave Roberts called it “an outlier of an outing” and said Kershaw was “fine, health-wise.” Marquez didn’t do the Rockies’ bullpen any favours, either, chased by the Giants in a 10-run first inning. He got only two outs before getting pulled, charged with eight runs on six hits and two walks. The Dodgers and Rockies are both back in action after their relievers got a workout. STRIKEOUT STREAK Cleveland ace Shane Bieber tries to keep up his string of strikeouts when he starts at Kansas City. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has fanned at least eight batters in a major league-record 18 straight starts. Bieber had shared the mark set by Randy Johnson in 1999-2000, then broke it by striking out 11 against the White Sox last week. Bieber (3-2, 2.76 ERA) has struck out 68 in six starts so far. In his second game of the season, he fanned 12 in 6 1/3 innings against the Royals in a no-decision. HE MEANS BUSINESS Baltimore left-hander John Means (3-0, 1.70 ERA) has been among the best pitchers in the majors this season. He’s coming off two wins against Oakland and now starts at Seattle. An All-Star in 2019 before going 2-4 last year, Means gave up a season-high three runs in five innings against the Mariners on April 13. IT’S A START South Korean lefty Hyeon-jong Yang makes his first big league start after a pair of effective relief appearances for Texas. The 33-year-old who played 14 seasons in his homeland has allowed two runs in 8 2/3 innings since joining the Rangers. Yang will pitch at Minnesota in place of Kohei Arihara, who got an injection for a sore right middle finger. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager homered, reliever Kendall Graveman extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Tuesday night. Lewis followed Seager’s go-ahead sacrifice fly that made it 2-1 with a three-run homer in the eighth. Lewis, the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year, became the 54th major leaguer to reach 20 home runs by his 90th game. He hit the milestone in game No. 88, tying Alvin Davis for the fastest in Seattle history. Rafael Montero (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless eighth. The Mariners have won four of six and are 10-4 following a loss. Trey Mancini had three hits for Baltimore, including an RBI single in the ninth. Seager opened the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth, then lifted a sac fly to right field with the bases loaded in the eighth, scoring Sam Haggerty. Seager leads the majors with a .500 batting average with runners in scoring position and has 19 RBIs in those situations. Rio Ruiz answered Seager’s homer with a solo shot of his own to make it 1-all in the fifth. The pitches were rare mistakes for starters Justin Dunn of Seattle and Baltimore’s Jorge López, who each allowed three hits. López was pulled with one out in the fifth after walking two straight batters, then allowing a single to Haggerty. Adam Plutko got the Orioles out of the jam with a nimble sprint to first base and a tough grab for the third out of the inning on Mitch Haniger’s grounder. Dunn pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking four. He got out of a bases-loaded jam of his own making after two walks in the second with a strikeout of Ruiz. The right-hander was pulled after his fourth walk gave the Orioles runners at first and second in the sixth. Graveman induced two infield outs to escape the jam and extended his shutout streak with 1 2/3 hitless innings. He has struck out 14 and allowed five hits in a scoreless run that dates back to Sept. 19 last year. Travis Lakins Sr. (1-3) took the loss after loading the bases in the eighth with a single and two walks, setting up Seager and Lewis. ROSTER MOVES Orioles: Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to the alternate training site. He’s the second rookie starter the team has demoted, following Dean Kremer in April. Zimmermann was 1-3 in six starts. “It’s a similar-type situation where we’re giving him a little bit of a breather, kind of a reset a little bit,” manager Brandon Hyde said. Mariners: Reinstated 1B Evan White from the bereavement list and recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from the alternate training site as the team continues to shuffle its staff with three starters on the injured list. RHPs Wyatt Mills and Domingo Tapia were optioned to the alternate training site. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: LHP Nick Margevicius visited with a specialist and continued to undergo tests on his injured left shoulder. Seattle manager Scott Servais said it's still unclear what is causing the pain. The starter went on the injured list April 26 after experiencing soreness during an appearance the previous day. UP NEXT Orioles: LHP John Means (3-0, 1.70 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season in the series finale. Means has won two straight. Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.40) returns to the mound after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his last outing. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Talbott, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — Leon Draisaitl knows there's a spotlight fixed firmly on his teammate Connor McDavid as the Edmonton Oilers captain approaches yet another milestone. And the German sniper believes that's exactly the way it should be. The entire Oilers locker room is pushing to get McDavid to the 100-point mark in the pandemic-condensed NHL season, Draisaitl said. "He does so much for our team. He does so much for us on a nightly basis that the least we can do is help him out as much as we can." he said. "It might not be that important to him, but it sure is important to us for him to get to that point." McDavid inched closer to the goal Tuesday as the Oilers topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1. Draisaitl scored twice in the victory, with a pair of assists from McDavid, who leads the NHL in scoring with 93 points (31 goals, 62 assists) with five regular season game to go. "He set me up twice. I mean that's really all I can say," said Draisaitl, who sits second in the league's scoring race with 75 points (26 goals, 49 assists). "It's two nice passes, just had to make sure I bear down a little bit and obviously this time right now is about our team continuing to find our game, getting better every night and on the side it's obviously about him trying to reach that milestone." It was the second night in a row the Oilers topped the Canucks, coming after Edmonton clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 victory on Monday. McDavid and Draisaitl combined for six points in the win. Containing Edmonton's super stars takes a total team effort, said Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler. “You can’t lose sight of them for a second. You give them a little bit of room and they’ll make things happen," he said. "All five guys on the ice have got to be sharp, know where they are and try to take away their time and space.” Darnell Nurse also had a goal and an assist for Edmonton on Tuesday, and Evan Bouchard rounded out the scoring for the Oilers (32-17-2). Mike Smith stopped 28 shots for Edmonton and Thatcher Demko had 23 saves for Vancouver. Brock Boeser put away the lone goal for the Canucks (19-25-3), who saw their losing skid stretch to six games. “It’s never fun to lose. No one likes that," Edler said. "But there’s nothing we can do about the games we’ve lost now. We’ve just got to look forward to the next game. We’ve got to be mentally ready to play the next games, to work hard, to battle together. And we’re looking forward to the next game.” The Canucks held the Oilers off the score sheet through a period and a half Tuesday until Draisaitl and McDavid sparked a wave of three straight goals midway through the second. Draisaitl's first of the night came off a turnover by Vancouver's J.T. Miller deep in the Canucks end. McDavid picked off his errant pass and sent it out to Draisaitl, who rifled a snap shot over Demko's shoulder 14:29 into the middle frame to knot the score at 1-1. Miller smashed his stick and loudly uttered a four-letter expletive in response. A cascade of penalties then set the Oilers up for a pair of power-play strikes. Edmonton was first to the box when William Lagesson was called for interference. Just 10 seconds into the man advantage, Vancouver's Tanner Pearson joined him for hooking. Twenty-one seconds into the ensuing 4-on-4, Miller was called for a high stick that left the Oilers with a power pay. Draisaitl was quick to capitalize, using a net-front screen by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and blasting a shot past Demko from the top of the left face-off circle at 17:25. Draisaitl's 26th goal of the season gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Edmonton still had time on the Miller penalty and with less than a minute to go in the period, Bouchard beat Demko with his second goal of the season to make it 3-1. The Canucks took the lead just 34 seconds into Tuesday's game. Rookie Nils Hoglander powered into the Oilers zone and threw a pass over Nurse, who was sprawled across the top of the crease, trying to break up a play. Boeser jumped on the puck and popped it in past Smith at the side of the net. "Give Vancouver credit, they work hard, they make it hard on you," said Oilers coach Dave Tippett. "We did a lot of things all right, gave up some chances, probably more than we'd like but that being said, you go out there and you do what you have to do to try to win the game. Limit chances against, limit mistakes and find a way to win. Between (Smith) and some good penalty killing we were able to do that." Edmonton was 2 for 3 with the man advantage while Vancouver failed to score on four power plays. The Oilers sit second in the all-Canadian North Division, six points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canucks remain at the bottom of the standings with nine games left in their season. Edmonton holds a 5-2 edge in the 10-game season series between the two sides. The contest will continue Thursday when the Canucks visit Edmonton. NOTES: Boeser's goal was his 19th goal of the season and the 200th point (94 goals, 106 assist) of his NHL career. … Vancouver defenceman Jack Rathbone made his NHL debut. The Canucks selected him 95th overall in the 2017 draft. He has two goals and seven assists in eight games this season with Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets. … Canucks left-winger Tanner Pearson played his 500th NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
MEXICO CITY — After watching his side exit the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League at the hands of a very good Cruz Azul team, Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas took a brief break from his stated "no excuses" policy. He paid tribute to his players by listing off the many obstacles TFC had to face en route to a 1-0 defeat Tuesday and 4-1 aggregate loss to the Mexican league leader in the quarterfinal of CONCACAF's flagship club competition. "These guys have been dealt a difficult hand — no home field, away from their families, a tough stretch back in Canada, our DPs (designated players) are not healthy at the moment. So many little things," Armas said. "A really difficult draw in the Champions League. Hot days for games midday. Short rest. "And these guys, not once did they make one excuse But it's important to be said that this team sticks together … We showed up tonight with a belief and a plan." Captain Michael Bradley went at it a different way. "Games in this competition are high-level. You understand that you have to be at your best to give yourself a chance. You have to make plays in key moments." An undermanned TFC wasn't and didn't. The Mexican league leader won comfortably on the night and across both legs to cruise into a semifinal against either defending MLS champion Columbus Crew SC or Monterrey in the August semifinals. Monterrey hosts Columbus on Wednesday in Mexico with the aggregate score at 2-2. Cruz Azul's 3-1 victory last week at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium meant Toronto had to score at least three goals Tuesday, with the degree of difficulty escalating if the Mexican side scored. Bryan Angulo, who scored twice in the opening leg, added to the aggregate lead in the 28th minute with a looping shot from 30-plus yards out that a backtracking Alex Bono could not get a hand to. Fullback Justin Morrow provided an inadvertent assist, his attempt at a headed clearance off a Cruz Azul goal kick deflecting high and back towards his own goal. The ball bounced once to the side of Angulo, who was in space between the Toronto centre backs, allowing the Ecuadorean forward to swing his right leg through it for a spectacular strike. The goal, Angulo's fourth of the tournament and third against Toronto, seemed to take some of the air out of TFC. "We congratulate the scorer, not blame TFC," Armas said of the goal. The rest of the game offered little drama in an empty Azteca Stadium. Angulo had opened the scoring in the first leg with a third-minute wonder-strike, curling a superb right-footed shot from just outside the penalty box into the far corner past Bono. Toronto was without all three designated players. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo remains out with a thigh injury, star striker Jozy Altidore was feeling unwell and newly signed Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo was finishing out his quarantine in TFC's adopted home of Orlando. Armas said Altidore hadn't been feeling well "for a few days." "It's a shame for Jozy and for us, but he'll be back and doing his thing," he said. Toronto endured a COVID-19 outbreak back home before setting up shop in Orlando due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Wednesday marked the sixth stadium the nomadic team has played in this season. On the plus side, fullback Richie Laryea returned from suspension and influential centre back Chris Mavinga made his first start of the season after being sidelined by a calf injury. Ayo Akinola started in place of Altidore. Nick DeLeon also got the start with Auro, Eriq Zavaleta and Ralph Priso dropping out, Cruz Azul, which tops the Liga MX standings at 13-2-2, extended its unbeaten run to 19 games (16-0-3) in all competitions. In contrast, Toronto (0-1-1) has yet to win in the young MLS season, although it did dispatch Mexico's Club Leon in the Champions League round of 16. Toronto had an MLS bye on the weekend and had not played since the first leg. Cruz Azul tied Tijuana 1-1 on Saturday in Liga MX play. The Mexican side looked to play direct, sending balls over the Toronto backline with players racing after then. Bono was called into action early, pushing aside a powerful shot from Walter Montoya from just inside the penalty box two minutes in. DeLeon found Jonathan Osorio at the back post in the seventh minute but his goal-bound header hit defender Adrian Aldrete. Set plays continued to cause Toronto problems with Bono having to push away a header from an unmarked Pablo Aguilar off a 13th-minute corner. The Paraguayan centre back scored on a header from a free kick in the first leg. DeLeon, sent in alone, beat Jesus Corona in the 18th minute but the goal was called back for offside. Cruz Azul outshot Toronto 16-7 (9-5 in shots on target). Armas attributed the first-leg loss to poor set piece defending. But he was happier with the performance Tuesday. "We left everything on the field," he said. The TFC tank was never full, however, It marks Cruz Azul's first trip to the semifinals since 2013-14 when it won the tournament. Toronto reached the final in 2018, losing to Guadalajara in a penalty shootout. --- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021 The Canadian Press