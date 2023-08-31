Pfaadt makes a nice recovery
Brandon Pfaadt has a comebacker deflect off his glove but makes a nice recovery and fires the ball to first for the out
Novak Djokovic suffered a heavy fall in his otherwise routine win over Spanish No.5 Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Having dived like a goalkeeper to reach a wide ball, he spent a worrying moment curled up in a foetal position with his forehead pressed to the court.
Lucas hopped onto his dad's shoulders for a better view — and looked more grown up than ever
Sheldon Keefe will be the Leafs' head coach for the foreseeable future.
Last week's end of the FIFA Women's World Cup gave us so much excitement and a new champion in Spain. We witnessed the host countries flourish with support, and we watched a team mobilize to win the greatest prize in women's football under tumultuous circumstances.But we had hardly a moment to savour the joy before it was brutally snatched from the players and fans and completely overtaken by Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).Since that moment when Rubiales aggre
Jordi Fernandez is clearly a big Alanis Morissette fan.
Our NFL Team Rankings for 2023 season are split into four tiers: Super Bowl favorites, playoff contenders, also-rans and the dregs. The top four overall includes three you might expect — and one shocker
Which wideouts should you be leery of at their current ADPs? Seven analysts reveal a big-name receiver they're fading in drafts.
Var has been the scourge of football fans for years. But on Tuesday it was tennis’s turn to get to grips with new technology, with decidedly mixed results.
Having upside in your fantasy football roster is great, but you need safety too. Fred Zinkie highlights the best security blankets available.
The breakout Norwegian golfer has had himself an enormous few weeks.
Three-time All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson hit just .207 with 25 home runs over two rocky seasons in the Bronx.
"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," said one of the game's commentators, as they tried to bring focus back to the game.
Trey Lance became the latest – but surely not the last – example of a quarterback who was shown the door early despite his lofty draft status.
Here are several teams that could justifiably acquire Damian Lillard and top the Miami Heat's best offer.
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
TORONTO — Head coach Sheldon Keefe quickly impressed new Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving by being accountable for Toronto's recent playoff failures. Keefe signed a two-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, keeping him as the team's head coach until at least 2025. Treliving said that Keefe's leadership skills made the new deal possible. "Sheldon was really transparent and honest and accountable for what's going on here," said Treliving, who joined Toronto on May 31
New Cowboys QB Trey Lance says he got a warm welcome from starter Dak Prescott, and he is excited to learn everything from him.
Jimmy Garoppolo started 10 games for the 49ers last season after Trey Lance got injured.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Canadian Nathan Rourke will begin his NFL career on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice roster. According to a source, the Victoria native cleared NFL waivers Wednesday and will join the Jaguars' practice roster. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as Jacksonville hadn't formally announced the move. The Jaguars waived Rourke on Monday despite the six-foot-two, 209-pound Rourke having a stellar pre-season with the club, completing 23-of-35 passes for 348 yards with