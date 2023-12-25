Peyton Watson rocks the rim

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — The game couldn't have started any worse for the New England Patriots — or finished any better. A rare highlight in what's been a tumultuous season in New England was a gutsy 26-23 victory in Denver on a cold Sunday night that all but eliminated the Broncos from the postseason picture. Quarterback Bailey Zappe lost a fumble on the opening snap and the Patriots surrendered a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter but it all worked out in the end when Chad Ryland drilled a career-long 5