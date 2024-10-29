Peyton Watson rocks the rim

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the news that Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag, review the MLS playoff matches from the weekend, and recap Barcelona's El Clásico victory.
A number of coaching mistakes were made that led to the Washington Commanders' miraculous win.
Kyle Hamilton dropped a would-be game-winning interception for the Ravens a play before Winston's go-ahead touchdown pass.
The Dodgers have been doing a good job of getting ahead in the count on Judge, and once they’ve gotten him to two strikes, Judge has been going down swinging.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
Tua Tagovailoa has been out since a Week 2 concussion vs. the Buffalo Bills.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
The stoic slugger did not offer glimpses of panic during his postgame remarks. His teammates still believe in their leader. But never has that faith been tested in a moment this trying.
Despite a moment of panic at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts remained optimistic, and the Dodgers are turning the page to Game 3 in New York.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The former Warrior hit six triples on his way to 22 points as the Spurs giant converted just 5-of-18 shots in an emphatic Dallas win.