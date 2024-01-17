Peyton Watson with the nice feed
System will live in its own smartphone app – as well as elsewhere, Microsoft says
Eight teams remain vying for the Lombardi Trophy in the NFL playoffs' divisional round. Here's how they rank based on Super Bowl odds.
Wayne and Janet Gretzky have five children, and they've each chosen their own paths.
"Some people go to play football and some people go to play dress-up, OK?" Kelce said on TikTok
Regrets, Sean McVay has a few. Less than two years after shepherding the Los Angeles Rams to a triumph in Super Bowl 56, McVay's dubious decisions doomed L.A. to a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions and his former quarterback Jared Goff. McVay burned one timeout 90 seconds into the second half and another with 13:47 left in the game. That left the Rams with one timeout when they reached the Lions 34 just under the 5-minute mark only to see a holding call push them back 10 yards and almost certainly
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell has receipts. He's just not ready to turn them in yet. “There will be a time and place for that,” the Detroit Lions coach said Monday, a day after leading his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams to give the franchise its first playoff win in 32 years. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, will host two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history in a divisional round matchup next Sunday against the winner of the Philadelphia-Tampa Ba
All four of Stafford's daughters were born during his 12 years in Detroit before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday out of respect for Kelce's decision, which has not yet been made public. Kelce was in tears throughout the end of Philadelphia's 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game on Monday night. The respected team leader declined to talk to the
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the end, Mother Nature was no match for Bills Mafia. With the remnants of a lake-effect snowstorm moving north on Monday, the Bills' hearty fanbase took over, helping dig out Highmark Stadium while finding new ways to tailgate before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weather-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. “Nothing was going to stop us,” said Ryan Stang, who organizes a tailgate event for each home game at a bar near the stadium. “It doesn’t matter if i
Picking Jordan Love once made Brian Gutekunst a pariah in Green Bay. Now, the Packers GM looks astute for executing a masterful plan.
Pavel Kotov of Russia smashed a ball out of anger and scared the heck out of a nearby attendant.
The helmet used by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cracked during Saturday's Kansas City victory over the Miami Dolphins in the NFL playoffs.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family. All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night. “Just happiness,” Kyle Juszczyk said Tuesday about his reaction to seeing one of the world's most
Daniel Berger is returning to the PGA Tour but the better story may be who will be carrying his bag.
The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know for kickoff time and channel.
Could the Bears actually get a first-round pick in a Justin Fields trade? One NFL analyst believes so.
True to his ways, Terry Ryan made no effort to hide his emotions in a post-game interview following a surprise return to professional hockey on Sunday afternoon.The former Montreal Canadiens draft pick suited up for his hometown Newfoundland Growlers against the Adirondack Thunder amid a flu outbreak that left the Growlers shorthanded. The ECHL appearance marked his first game of professional hockey in 21 years.Ryan, whose fervent and fiery ways took him all the way to a brief stint in the NHL i
When Novak Djokovic complained to the chair umpire about wasting “30, 40, 50 seconds” because of spectators moving after every game during his first-round match, it was obvious rules had been relaxed at the Australian Open. Tournament organizers were criticized Tuesday for not giving players enough information about the decision to allow spectators to move around the courts between games. The past convention has been fans can exit and enter the arena only during changeovers.
Two former WWE Superstars made their TNA debut on Saturday's (January 13) Hard to Kill pay-per-view.
The Fab Five went to the NCAA Championship as freshmen in 1992 and sophomores in 1993