Peyton Watson with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — Heat star forward Jimmy Butler missed Miami’s game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday because of personal reasons. The club has granted Butler a leave of absence after the death of a family member. It has not been determined how long Butler will be away from the team, which has games at Milwaukee and Philadelphia this week before the All-Star break. “Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss,” said a statement released by the Heat from h