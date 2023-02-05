PewDiePie announces he is expecting a child with wife Marzia
PewDiePie announces he is expecting a child with wife Marzia during a youTube videoPewDiePie
PewDiePie announces he is expecting a child with wife Marzia during a youTube videoPewDiePie
Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi
In the words of Kylie Jenner: “Need.”
The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.
NBCOn Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” this week, co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che took on some of the Republican Party’s newer crop of stars. But as is often the case, Donald Trump got the worst of it.“Representative George Santos said that he is stepping aside from his committee assignments to prevent being a distraction,” Che said. “He added, ‘The last thing I want is attention.’ Then he sashayed away in a feather boa.”Jost then got one more dig at Santos in by calling out one of t
'How I Met Your Father' season 2 cast member Hilary Duff posted Instagram photos in a see-through mini dress she wore to the 'Younger' season 5 premiere in June 2018.
Nicholls/ReutersA mother of two and former stable girl at the British royal family’s retreat in Highgrove has come forward to say she is the “older” woman who Prince Harry described taking his virginity during an “inglorious episode” behind a pub in his recent memoir.“His description is accurate–the real shock when I saw what he’d written was how true it was. That’s what took me back the most. I’m not offended,” Sasha Walpole was quoted telling The Daily Mail of the encounter.“I don’t mind him s
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Gramercy PicturesThere is one unusual, particularly vivid image from my childhood that stands out to this day. It’s neither good nor bad, just there, always present by my side. It’s the sight of Pamela Anderson, emblazoned on a promotional coffee mug for her 1996 film Barb Wire, sitting atop the checkout counter at a local video rental store. The sight is burned into my brain as plainly as the ink from the pens that the mug housed, which stained
"It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.
Sheer tights are subbing in as pants for this season's risqué new look.
Brazil sank a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean off its northeast coast, the Brazilian Navy said, despite warnings from environmentalists that the rusting 1960s French-built ship would pollute the sea and the marine food chain. The 32,000-tonne carrier had been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there because it was an environmental hazard and the ship was towed back to Brazil. The carrier was scuttled in a "planned and controlled sinking" late on Friday, the Navy said in a statement, that would "avoid logistical, operational, environmental and economic losses to the Brazilian state," it said.
The Princess of Wales shared the intimate family photo to celebrate her new campaign, Shaping Us.
Kate Middleton’s sapphire engagement ring has a fascinating history. Although fans can easily spot the sparkler in the wild, the duchess hasn’t shared specific details about the accessory—including how much it’s worth. Luckily, U.K. jewelry company Steven Stone conducted a study where experts analyzed royal engagement rings from around the globe and ranked them based on their value. While Princess Catherine made the top ten—along with Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Parker Bowles—she didn’t top the
A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.
Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Newly released bodycam footage posted on Facebook shows the drama.
Yikes! The home of the world's worst weather lived up to its nickname on Friday.
The song earned the group their first top 40 Billboard Hot 100 entry in the U.S.