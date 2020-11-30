Pets will soon make a return to the White House
The arrival of Joe Biden will mark a return to the long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration (Nov. 30)
The arrival of Joe Biden will mark a return to the long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration (Nov. 30)
This is the third time this game, initially scheduled for Thanksgiving, has been delayed by the NFL.
Negotiations have reportedly moved "beyond just talking” with George Springer, indicating the Blue Jays could be inching closer to landing the star free agent.
Bruce Arians needs to spend less time offering excuses and make some significant adjustments to his Tom Brady-led offence.
A "shot, shot-and-a-half" of Hennessy is how Marshawn Lynch used to lube his engine before every NFL game — his go-to pregame superstition, he says.
The Niners will play in Arizona after Santa Clara county banned all contact sports for three weeks.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones managed to avoid a major hamstring injury after leaving Sunday's game.
Turner will reportedly join Celtics head coach Brad Stevens’ staff as an assistant in a player development role. The 32-year-old former No. 2 overall pick played two seasons under Stevens from 2014-16.
If you're all Christmas'ed out, the NFL invites you to spend nearly 12 hours on the couch watching football on Dec. 26.
Colts doctors discovered the tumor in Rigoberto Sanchez's body before it had the chance to spread.
Mina Kimes was saved by the phone on the final answer and nearly sowed doubt in Chang's mind.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are hanging on to several of their young players and continuing contract talks with two veterans. The club announced Monday that it has exercised options for seven players, including forward Theo Bair, midfielders Michael Baldisimo and Patrick Metcalfe, centre back Derek Cornelius, right back Jake Nerwinski, and goalkeepers Isaac Boehmer and Thomas Hasal. The 'Caps opted not to pick up an option for veteran midfielder Andy Rose, but the club says in a release that it is "continuing discussions" with both Rose and forward Fredy Montero, whose contract runs out at the end of December. Vancouver also opted not to exercise its option on academy product Georges Mukumbilwa, and 'keeper Bryan Meredith has not been offered a new contract.The club says it "continues to work towards finding a new team" for winger David Milkinovic. The Whitecaps finished the season with a 9-14-0 record, missing the playoffs for the third year in a row. Sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release that the club has built "a solid foundation of youth and experience" and is pleased to have most of the roster returning for the 2021 season. “This past season, our group grew together, and we established a clear identity," he said. "Over the coming weeks and months, we will have additional moves and right now the vast amount of our time is spent working toward adding impact players who will fit our profile and complement our group.”This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020. The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Barring a new agreement, Toronto FC is parting ways with designated player Pablo Piatti.The MLS club says it is not exercising the option on the Argentine midfielder who joined Toronto in February from Spain's Espanyol. He was on a one-year contract plus an option.GM Ali Curtis said while TFC will talk to Piatti and his representative about returning next season, the club wants to bring in a new designated player.The 31-year-old Piatti, who will be eligible for the MLS re-entry draft, had four goals and four assists in 17 league games.Defenders Laurent Ciman, Justin Morrow and Eriq Zavaleta will be out of contract at the end of the year. The loan deal for defender Tony Gallacher also expires at the end of the year.Curtis said the club will talk to Morrow and its other free agents about returning. Toronto FC’s 2021 Current RosterGoalkeepers (3): Alex Bono, Kevin Silva, Quentin Westberg.Defenders (6): Auro, Julian Dunn, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Rocco Romeo.Midfielders (13): Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado, Griffin Dorsey, Tsubasa Endoh, Liam Fraser, Erickson Gallardo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Noble Okello*, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ralph Priso, Jacob Shaffelburg.Forwards (6): Ifunanyachi Achara, Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Jayden Nelson, Patrick Mullins, Jordan Perruzza.\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Fuller had been coming off a 171-yard, two-touchdown performance for the Texans.
The Broncos had to pull up wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday, and it did not go well.
It's hard to find any bettors supporting Philadelphia on Monday night.
Mo Farsi added to his trophy cabinet Monday when he was named Canadian Futsal Player of the Year.Last week the 20-year-old from Montreal, a defender with Cavalry FC, collected the Canadian Premier League's Best Under-21 Canadian Player of the Year Award. He also picked up CPL Shot of the Year in a fan vote.Farsi, a former Futsal Canadian Championship winner, made his first two international futsal appearances for Canada in Costa Rica.He scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 win Jan. 31 in his international debut, lifting Canada to its first-ever win over the two-time CONCACAF futsal champions. Farsi also helped Canada to a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica the next day.“Mohamed came into our January camp with a new mindset, someone who had matured and was now a young leader in our Canada squad,” Canada futsal coach Kyt Selaidopoulos said in a statement.“Against Costa Rica, we were focused and at a good fitness level building towards the CONCACAF Futsal Championship, but Mohamed just took it to another level through his maturity and his understanding of the responsibility of being a top player.”The indoor game is five-a-side. Each team starts with one goalkeeper and four outfield players on the pitch, with unlimited substitutions.Canada was slated to compete in the 2020 CONCACAF Futsal Championship but the tournament was postponed due to the pandemic. The Canadians have not qualified for the Futsal World Cup since the inaugural event in 1989 in the Netherlands, where it failed to advance from the first round after beating Japan and losing to Argentina and Belgium.Farsi was named Quebec's top futsal player in 2019.He is the fourth winner of the Canadian Futsal Player of the Year award. Previous winners were Luis Rocha (2019), Jacob Orellana (2018) and Nazim Belguendouz (2017). This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020The Canadian Press
By trading Gordon Hayward’s new four-year, $120 million contract to the Charlotte Hornets, the Boston Celtics have created the largest traded player exception (TPE) in NBA history, a useful asset going forward.
The pandemic is new, but some of these concepts are old. Winning teams tend to avoid penalties, especially dumb ones. They play smart and together. They don’t beat themselves.
Veteran defender David Edgar, who became a Newcastle United favourite with a highlight-reel goal as a teenager and went on to captain Canada, has announced his retirement effective the end of the year.The 33-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., is currently with Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC in the Dominican Republic for Tuesday's Scotiabank CONCACAF League quarterfinal against Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Santo Domingo.A Forge win Tuesday would mark Edgar's swansong. Should the team lose, he could play in one final game — a play-in match later in December to gain entry into the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.The six-foot-three centre back won 42 caps for Canada, making his senior debut in February 2011 against Greece, and captained his county five times. His last appearance was in a friendly against New Zealand in Spain in March 2018.At the club level, Edgar left Canada at 14 to join Newcastle's academy. The seventh Canadian to feature in the Premier League, he made his debut in England's top tier on Dec. 26, 2006, against Bolton. He turned heads for the senior side at the age of 19 with a long-range rocket in a 2-2 tie with Manchester United on Jan. 1, 2007.Edgar went on to make more than 100 appearances for Burnley, also playing for Birmingham City in England with loan spells at Swansea, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United. He returned to North America in 2016 to play for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Nashville SC and Ottawa Fury.While with the Whitecaps, he underwent surgery In January 2017 to repair the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments as well as the meniscus in his right knee after being hit by a car on holiday in Scottsdale, Ariz., in December 2016. After a short stint with England's Hartlepool, he signed on with Forge in August 2019, helping the Hamilton side to back-to-back CPL titles.Canada coach John Herdman, who worked with Edgar in his first camp in charge of the, Canadian men, called Edgar "a real leader of men."“What stood out was his selflessness and willingness to support those young players coming through the system, but at the same time to give everything he had on and off the field to be ready to compete for his country,” he added.Costa Smyrniotis, Forge’s director of football, called Edgar "a true professional who has brought valuable leadership qualities to our young group at the club.""He has played an important role in our continued success here in Hamilton and will forever be part of the Forge FC family,” he added in a statement.Edgar has made 26 appearances (23 starts) with Forge, including 21 in CPL play and five CONCACAF League matches. Edgar represented Canada in three FIFA World Cup qualifying cycles and two CONCACAF Gold Cups as well as CONCACAF Nations League qualifying. He was third in voting as a nominee for the Canadian Player of the Year Award in 2014.He scored international goals against Cuba, Jamaica, Uzbekistan and El Salvador, adding three assists in Canadian colours.At the international youth level, Edgar was a Canadian U-20 Player of the Year Award winner in 2006. Edgar was 15 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program with coach Ray Clark and was the first Canadian selected to three FIFA U-20 World Cups, starting with UAE 2003 when Canada reached the quarterfinals.On his 19th birthday — May 19, 2006 — he scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Brazil in Edmonton, Canada’s first victory at the men’s youth level against the South American powerhouse.Edgar is currently enrolled in the National Teams Education Program, which supports the coach education of its current and former national team players.\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Romell Quioto feels like he's finally found happiness with the Montreal Impact, so when the opportunity came to cement his future with the club, the star forward jumped on it. Quioto signed a two-year extension with the Major League Soccer club on Monday. The deal also includes an option for 2023."Montreal is very special to (me) because (I) came here after a difficult year, professionally speaking and personally speaking as well, and the club opened the doors for (me). And (I'm) eternally grateful for that," the 29-year-old Honduran forward said through a translator on Monday. "For (me), the priority is to be happy and for (me) that happiness is here in Montreal and with the Impact.”Quioto joined Montreal in a trade with the Houston Dynamo late last year.He was limited to just eight starts and 794 minutes in the 2019 season. A move to Montreal seems to have reinvigorated Quioto. He led the Impact in scoring, registering eight goals and six assists in 19 appearances. The Impact finished the regular season with a 8-13-2 record, good for ninth in the East. The club made the playoffs, thanks to a late Quioto goal that sealed a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Nov. 8. It was the first time since 2016 that Montreal had played in the post-season. Quioto also scored in the Impact's 2-1 loss the New England Revolution in the opening round of the playoffs.It was important for the dynamic forward to stay with the Impact, said the club's sporting director, Olivier Renard. "All year long he has proved his value on the pitch through his performances, but also with his winning and leader mentality," Renard said in a release. "That's the fruit of his labour, now it's up to him to continue that work in order to achieve the club's goals in the years to come."Quioto feels it was a successful year, both for himself individually and the club as a whole. "(I) feel good with what (I) gave to the club this season, but (I) feel (I) can give even more," he said. "(I'm) going to work to be able to give everything (I) can to the Montreal Impact, (I'm) here to work and (I'm) already looking forward to the next opportunity to do so.”Quioto's next chance to contribute on the field will come on Dec. 15 when Montreal faces his former team, Honduran club Olimpia, in CONCACAF Champions League play. One Impact player who won't be available for the game is forward Maximiliano Urruti. The club announced Monday that the 29-year-old Argentine international has undergone surgery to repair an injured meniscus in his right knee and will be out for six to eight weeks. Urruti appeared in 15 games for Montreal this year, tallying five goals and two assists in his second season with the team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020. The Canadian Press