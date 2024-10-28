Peter Schrager awards Browns OC Ken Dorsey as coach of the week
NFL Network's Peter Schrager awards Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as coach of the week.
Manchester United, after sacking Erik Ten Hag, is now looking for its sixth coach since Sir Alex Ferguson. None of the previous five have lasted three years.
If this season isn’t a five-alarm fire screaming for a shakeup, nothing is. And if Jones can’t see that, nothing will change.
Both the Packers and the Patriots may be without their starting quarterbacks for the near future.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from every game from Week 8 of NFL action.
Bye weeks return in Week 9, so make sure you get those fantasy football lineups ready for action!
Kyle Hamilton dropped a would-be game-winning interception for the Ravens a play before Winston's go-ahead touchdown pass.
The tight ends were flying high in Week 8. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines some big performances.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives his thoughts on all of Sunday's Week 8 results.
Week 8's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
The Lions can score in a number of different ways.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
The 49ers held on to beat the Cowboys 30-24 on Sunday night.
Sunday featured the first meeting between the first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Christian Kirk landed directly on his left shoulder while trying to make a catch late in their loss to the Packers on Sunday.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
Jim Donovan, longtime radio voice of the Cleveland Browns, died at the age of 68 following a 20-year struggle with cancer.
Dwyane Wade was honored with a statue by the Miami Heat, yet many feel the sculpture doesn't resemble him.
Miami finally looked like a big-boy offense again. Unfortunately it still lost a heartbreaker to Arizona, and at 2-5, that can't happen anymore.