Peter King joins 'NFL Total Access' to talk his retirement after 44 years of journalism
One-time NFL MVP Cam Newton was involved in a huge brawl at a 7-on-7 football event this weekend, resulting in a viral video of the melee. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback, who in his playing days was listed at 6’5″ and 245 pounds, appeared to engage in a battle with several men. …
Some people wondered if 24-year-old 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy would be anxious at the start of Super Bowl LVIII, but he came out slinging the ball.
Eric Bieniemy is a Super Bowl winner. He helped craft the career of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's headed to UCLA because of the shameful NFL.
The former Ryder Cup star has not played professionally in more than a decade
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
CALGARY — Rachel Homan reclaimed the Canadian women's curling championship seven years after her last one with a 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones on Sunday. Homan and longtime teammate Emma Miskew won their fourth titles and lead Sarah Wilkes her second. It was the first for Homan's third Tracy Fleury. "Unbelievable," Homan said. "Tracy Fleury is an unbelievable competitor and so happy we can win it with her. "Phenomenal to be able to do it with my kids here. One's missing back at home because he doe
Joey Logano and the Penske No. 22 team attempted to give the driver an advantage from the front row of the Ambetter Health 400 by adding webbing to his left glove.
While the development of MLB pitchers doesn't encourage big innings pitched totals, the market certainly rewards it.
Lionel Messi, the 2022 World Cup champion, has reached 500 million followers on Instagram this weekend.
The 2024 NFL draft is only two months away, and there are several polarizing prospects who are sure to drive significant debate.
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who was one of five players suspended for a fight that broke out during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, took to Instagram where he joked that the ban was akin to a jail sentence.
The end of Jeopardy!‘s tournament deluge is (kinda-sorta) nigh, according to host Ken Jennings. “We know there have been a lot of tournaments,” Jennings acknowledged to USA Today on Friday amid the delayed launch of the latest Tournament of Champions. “We are sympathetic with tournament overload… It will be early spring for the first time …
Arch Pardy, a resident of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, is one of the parents who heard from their children participating in the N.L. Winter Games about sleeping on the floor. His son, who plays for Team Indigenous, wasn't given a cot or an air mattress, but a thin foam mattress. (Cherie Wheeler/CBC)Some parents of athletes at the N.L. Winter Games in Gander are raising concerns about the accommodations for their children. Some Labrador athletes on Team Indigenous, a team that represents Indigenous at
A Saskatchewan family just turned a case of hockey cards into millions of dollars.
Age is quickly catching up with Lionel Messi and other key stars on Inter Miami's roster. The team struggled to keep up with the young Galaxy Sunday.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from his conditioning stint with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, the NHL club announced Monday. Woll stopped 36 of 37 shots in the Marlies' 4-1 win at Laval on Friday. It was the 25-year-old's first game action since he sustained a high ankle sprain in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 win at Ottawa on Dec. 7. Woll had an 8-5-1 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and .916 save percentage before the injury. The Leafs hav
Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight remains unlikely to ever happen, but it hasn't stopped them from further teasing the world.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin a crucial four-game western road trip without forward Bryan Rust. The 31-year-old Rust stayed behind in Pittsburgh while dealing with an upper-body injury sustained in the third period of a 7-6 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. Rust's 18 goals are third on the team behind captain Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. The 10-year veteran has been coming on strong of late, with seven goals in his last eight games, including two agains
Marvin Harrison Jr., the former Ohio State receiver and one of the elite prospects in the 2024 NFL draft, is skipping the entire NFL scouting combine.
On the same night Caitlin Clark was adding to her NCAA women's basketball scoring record before a packed house in Indiana, and a national audience on television, the Iowa sensation was losing ground to the most prolific active scorer in her sport. In a gymnasium smaller than those of many high schools, where hundreds of fans scattered across sets of retractable bleachers, Grace Beyer was pouring in 40 points for the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in a close loss to Cottey College. Beyer added another 32 points on Saturday in a win over Hannibal-LaGrange, breaking Miriam Walker-Samuels' record for an NAIA school and moving her into fifth place in college basketball history.